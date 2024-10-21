Did Raya escape criticism for his terrible performance against Bournemouth?

David Raya appeared to escape criticism for his poor performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend.

While the goals were not directly his fault, Arsenal supporters have shifted their ire toward Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, both of whom made errors leading to Bournemouth’s goals.

However, former Brighton striker Glenn Murray questioned Raya’s performance, highlighting areas where the goalkeeper underperformed.

Raya is generally a reliable presence in the Arsenal goal and is undoubtedly one of the best keepers in England.

Nevertheless, he was unable to do much to prevent either goal as Bournemouth earned their victory.

Arsenal was clearly affected by the sending off of William Saliba, but as he had a closer look at Raya’s performance on the night, Murray said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘I think one man that kind of supposedly got away with it because we haven’t spoken about him much tonight, who was very under par for me and was probably one of his worst moments in an Arsenal shirt, is Raya.

‘It was just like really silly little mistakes, he kicks it and he spams it out of play, his passing was bad, he just wasn’t quite at it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raya was comfortable in goal, but it truly wasn’t his best performance. However, we must clarify that he could have done very little to improve the result.

ADMIN COMMENT

