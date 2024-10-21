Did Raya escape criticism for his terrible performance against Bournemouth?

David Raya appeared to escape criticism for his poor performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 loss to Bournemouth over the weekend.
While the goals were not directly his fault, Arsenal supporters have shifted their ire toward Leandro Trossard and Jakub Kiwior, both of whom made errors leading to Bournemouth’s goals.
However, former Brighton striker Glenn Murray questioned Raya’s performance, highlighting areas where the goalkeeper underperformed.
Raya is generally a reliable presence in the Arsenal goal and is undoubtedly one of the best keepers in England.
Nevertheless, he was unable to do much to prevent either goal as Bournemouth earned their victory.
Arsenal was clearly affected by the sending off of William Saliba, but as he had a closer look at Raya’s performance on the night, Murray said, as quoted by Metro Sport:
‘I think one man that kind of supposedly got away with it because we haven’t spoken about him much tonight, who was very under par for me and was probably one of his worst moments in an Arsenal shirt, is Raya.
‘It was just like really silly little mistakes, he kicks it and he spams it out of play, his passing was bad, he just wasn’t quite at it.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Raya was comfortable in goal, but it truly wasn’t his best performance. However, we must clarify that he could have done very little to improve the result.
Raya isn’t as great as people think.
He’s good but no more than that.
He panics when he has the ball at his feet.
I thought that a morsel of “stupidity” was being passed around by the players on Saturday. From Raya sloppy passing centrally and a defender easily gathered, to Trossard’s panicked and aimless backpass, to Saliba tackling his opponent.
Then Arteta took off the only player with pace, keeping that unbalanced midfield intact. Obviously lacking creativity, he waited too late for changes, which I was hoping would happen at halftime.
Then an attempt to grind it out defensively rather than a solid back 3 and intensify the attack.
Arteta is too defensive at times, and doesn’t play to win often enough.
How many times have we had the lead at halftime or early in the second half, and we see the team drop off afterwards? We sit back, absorb pressure, and defend our way to victory. At times it would be nice to see “ruthlessness” and go after opponents who are on the ropes.
Maintain the style of play of hunting for goals and not sitting back protecting a 1 goal lead. Or finishing them off when we have a boot on their throat.