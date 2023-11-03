Did Reiss Nelson earn more starts for Arsenal after solid West Ham performance?

On Wednesday night, West Ham defeated Arsenal 3-1, ending the Gunners hopes of winning the Carabao Cup. Most Arsenal players had a rough day at the office. However, Reiss Nelson was one of the few to put up a noteworthy performance.

The Hale End graduate attempted to make things happen in an attack, especially in the first 45 minutes. He was eager to put the West Ham backline through their paces. According to Sofascore, in the 66 minutes he was on the pitch, he managed three crucial passes, two successful dribbles, and three key shots. Some Gooners were upset he was subbed off since Nelson may have been the one to look at to actually break through the West Ham defence.

After all of his hard work, it’s understandable that the 23-year-old feels disappointed that West Ham won the Carabao Cup fixture. Although he may play in the Champions League and the Premier League, the Carabao Cup provides him with more game time than those two competitions.

Reiss Nelson is undeniably talented; it’s a shame he doesn’t get as much playing time as he should, as against West Ham, he showed his ability to impact a match.

Hopefully, in the next few weeks, he will come in handy and cements a spot in Mikel Arteta’s project. I don’t think the Arsenal boss offered him a new deal for nothing, do you?

Darren N