Did Saliba and Gabriel clash during the win against Leicester City?

Gabriel Jesus and William Saliba have formed a solid partnership in the heart of the Arsenal defence this season, which has received a lot of praise.

Both defenders played in Ligue 1 at different clubs and have been class acts at the Emirates so far.

Little is known about their off-field relationship, but they are a solid pair on grass, which has helped Arsenal to succeed so far.

However, a report on Talk Sport reveals both defenders were captured on camera having a heated conversation during the game against Leicester City yesterday.

What they were discussing remains unclear, but it was caught on camera and seemed to have been sorted immediately.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We probably have nothing to worry about this revelation because they still combined well to earn us a clean sheet from the fixture.

Teammates have to communicate on the pitch, even if it means shouting at each other sometimes. The key thing is that they expressed themselves and were on the same page.

Saliba and Gabriel have very good on-field chemistry and as long as both get the playing chances they want from the gaffer, we expect them to be happy.

We will continue to get good performances from them between now and the end of the term.

