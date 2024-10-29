Did the Arsenal players decide to sit back and defend their lead too early once again?

Were we at fault for going too defensive too soon again?

Arsenal continued their Premier League season with a share of the spoils against the men from Merseyside on Sunday evening. the goal scorers for the Gunners were Bukayo Saka and Mikel Merino, both scoring in the first half of the stalemate.

The latter scoring his first goal for the club with a really good header from yet another brilliant set piece, while the former netted his 50th Premier League goal for the Arsenal in style after producing a lovely piece of skill to get past Robertson before emphatically finishing off his chance.

These two goals came in the first half which goes a long way in answering the question in the headline above and the answer is plainly “yes” and this has been a repeated pattern after we’ve taking a lead recently, not necessarily against weaker opposition but against those sides that we know will pose a threat.

Against Liverpool again was no different as we went for a more conservative/pragmatic approach in the second half in spite of dominating the Reds in the first half. In fact, they were there for the taking and we should have absolutely been going for the third to kill off the game rather than sitting a bit deeper.

I believe Arteta is not telling or did tell them to sit back, rather, I think it’s something mentally wired in players to naturally not take too many risks when leading. However, in our case, it was just too early too soon considering how precarious the lead was and how we had them on the ropes in the first half.

It’s becoming concerning and I do hope it’s because of the number absentees we had for the game, however Arteta will still have to look into this regardless, because it has and will cause dropped points in the past/future if it continues.

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

