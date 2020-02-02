Did the January window prove Arteta was the cheap option for Arsenal?

Did January Prove Arteta Was Our Cheap Option? by Dan

I wrote before Xmas that was Arteta simply the cheapest option? Some asked how would I know, pointing to the genuine reputation our ex skipper has built up as a coach. So, I decided to wait till the end of January for evidence.

You see, when I used the word ‘cheap’, I was in no way referring to our new manager’s salary, nor doubting his qualities. I was questioning did our recruitment team identify him because they genuinely thought he was the best possible option, or did the criteria change when they spelt out their ambition?

Remember how we were told Emery was top of a shortlist of 50? Let’s put that into context.

A vacancy at the Emirates could be/should be an appealing one for most managers. Yet an Allegri, Ancelotti, etc are winners. They don’t join you unless they think they have a genuine chance of winning titles, which means investment.

The moment they heard the plan to fix our back 4 was by loans, they at best would have withdrawn their interest, or at worst, laughed in our faces.

Arteta on the other hand is a rookie, and you’re not getting a bigger club than us for your first job. For him, the reward of success is worth the risk of a rubbish transfer policy.

It’s like Emery, he wasn’t getting a bigger job than us, so tolerated the lack of ambition for the sake of getting a high-profile post.

I’m not asking the Kroenke family to spend money like Man City. I just believe in any situation in life, you should be able to look in the mirror and say you 100 per cent tried your best. Have our owners given this club the best chance possible to do the very best it can?

Worse, some gooners are defending this, maybe wishful thinking because they want to believe Arteta represents this new era. He can only do so much, he’s not a miracle worker.

How does he compete with a Man United when they spend over 50 million on one player while we can only loan players? I read some comment on how many United signings have flopped, like that validates us.

History shows the more money you spend the better chance of success. United or Chelsea will be champions before us purely because their American/ Russian owners will throw money at it till it works.

Yes, Martinelli is an example of a bargain, Yes, we have talented youngsters. Yet as I write this, we are 6 points off the relegation zone in February so let’s not pretend there are not players out there who could make us better.

Yet some still argue that there is nothing wrong with our transfer policy.

Where were we before Stan Kroenke, where are we now? Yet he’s got it right with how he runs our club.

In my lifetime, we have never been in this position at this time of the year.

A club he claims he wants to be challenging for titles is 12th right now and will go below Burnley if we lose today.

Has he panicked?

Has he paid over the odds to try and rescue our campaign?

Is he learning from mistakes?

Nope, he gave us two loans.

Just think about that…

Watch how Man City will respond to finishing 2nd, now compare how our owner has again done the bare minimum when the squad needs help.

Wherever it’s hiring a manager or recruitment, he will always put value over quality.

If being 6 points above relegation doesn’t make him care nothing will.

Dan Smith