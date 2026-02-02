Did the Leeds game show us how to unlock Martin Zubimendi

Following his error against Manchester United, Martin Zubimendi was subjected to harsh criticism from sections of the Arsenal fanbase. The frustration was not solely about that moment, but rather the culmination of several similar incidents that have occurred over the course of the season.

After being rested in midweek, the Spaniard responded emphatically against Leeds United with one of his strongest performances in an Arsenal shirt. He was among the standout players on the pitch, opening the scoring in the first half and setting the tempo for much of the contest. Despite the errors that have led to goals this season, Zubimendi has still been a key member of the squad and remains one of the most influential performers due to his contributions at both ends of the pitch.

Understanding Zubimendi strengths

Zubimendi is a very different profile to the player he replaced at the start of the campaign. Standing at 5ft 11in and possessing a lighter physical frame, he was never going to offer the same level of dominance or aggression associated with Thomas Partey.

What he does provide is intelligence in possession and a natural tendency to play forward from deep areas. His ability to receive the ball under pressure and progress play quickly has always suggested he would thrive with the right structure around him, particularly in a double pivot.

The Rice partnership made the difference

Against Leeds, Zubimendi and Declan Rice operated as a true double pivot, and the results were clear. At times in the first half, Rice even positioned himself deeper than Zubimendi, allowing the Spaniard to step higher and influence the game more effectively.

Their close proximity ensured Arsenal controlled midfield zones for much of the match and provided a stable platform for the eventual victory. Zubimendi’s influence was reflected in his numbers, recording four touches in the opposition box, five passes into the final third, winning four duels and making four recoveries.

It remains unclear whether Rice will continue in a deeper role going forward. As the game progressed, particularly after attacking changes were introduced, Rice began to push higher up the pitch. That shift may have been a response to the opponent or a tactical adjustment to accommodate Kai Havertz.

Whatever the reasoning, the Leeds performance offered a compelling glimpse of how to get the best out of Zubimendi.

Benjamin Kenneth

