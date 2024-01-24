Did the Palace win show that Arsenal don’t need a top striker so urgently?

How important is it for Arsenal to be sharing the goals around?

Mikel Arteta and his squad have started the second half of the season off with a 5 star performance (pun intended) against Crystal Palace on the weekend. In what was a dominant performance for the Arsenal lads. We managed to see the goals and assists shared around and finally we looked like we had a plan and confidence to do the simple things that seemed to be holding us back.

In a season where our attack has looked to be the issue, the match against Crystal Palace was a game that I think every Arsenal fan was praying for. A game where we genuinely looked in control, looked dangerous when coming forward, weren’t overthinking and were playing with utter confidence, something us Arsenal fans haven’t seen for a while. The last game I remember looking so good was the opening game in the UCL against PSV where we also walked away winners after scoring 5 goals, but the game against Palace felt different.

We’ve looked lost for a while now and especially in attack, last season our attack were linking up perfectly with each other and the midfield and our defence seemed to be the problem. Fast forward a year and it’s the opposite way around, our defence looks solid and our attack are struggling. With our attackers just not living up to expectations, it’s put a lot of pressure on their shoulders, and you can tell it’s been weighing heavy on their minds, and for me that pressure is probably what’s stopping they from flying.

All of our attack seemed to be doing too much and couldn’t get the basics right, overthinking and messing about with the ball, instead of taking a shot or making a quick pass. Last season we saw the ball constantly passed forward and lately we’ve been passing backwards and getting caught up instead of the fast movements we got so used to seeing last season.

And I think that’s something they worked on in Dubai and it has clearly sunk in. We looked a lot more comfortable, confident and clinical on the weekend. We took our chances when we got them and looked in complete control throughout the game. With all our players getting in on the action and not just the attackers.

They looked like they really worked on their connection as a team and the importance of taking their chances when they’ve got them, because until the summer and we can bring in a world class striker, the whole team is going to have to fight for every chance and hopefully the goals keep getting spread around the group.

Do you think the Palace win could be the turning point of Arsenal’s season?

Daisy Mae

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

