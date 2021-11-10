Did you think Arsenal showed poor sportsmanship against Watford?

When I judge controversial decisions, I always take the point of view of ‘would I be disappointed if that moment went against my team?’

You might remember a year ago when some gooners had convinced themselves that officials had a conspiracy against us.

While absurd and self-involved to think that Arsenal are so much more special than anyone else that the FA and referees sit together in a dark room to plot our downfall, I equally can recall occasions when moments have gone in our favour.

That to me is sport, you sometimes require luck to win, and other times it’s simply not your day.

That’s why I was never a fan of VAR. By minimising human error, it makes the sport less of a narrative.

So, do I think there was anything wrong with Smith Rowe’s goal against Watford, a move that started after Danny Rose had kicked the ball out of play so his teammate could receive treatment?

Claudio Ranieri was expecting the ball to be returned to Ben Foster but instead the Gunners used that possession to take the three points.

Using my principle, I have to say no, because I honestly wouldn’t want my manager or player using that excuse if that’s how we had conceded.

Only you know your moral compass. If deep down, you would be angry at the Hornets for poor sportsmanship then your stance has to be the same.

In my opinion players get micromanaged and too often don’t have to take accountability.

Should Lacazette in theory have led an attack.

No.

We don’t know if he was aware that’s why Rose away a throw in.

Equally he might not care, he might simply have felt the opposition were play acting.

It can’t be a coincidence that this action came from one of the few leaders in the squad.

But let’s say the striker got it wrong.

Count how many seconds between the set piece and the ball hitting the back of the net.

In that time three men in yellow touched the ball, Ben White had to go on a run to evade a couple of tackles, then of course Smith Rowe had to finish from distance.

The point being that Watford had ample opportunities to defend and prevent the worst from happening.

Which is why, as Ben Foster pointed out ,barely any of the visitors protested.

I’m not quite sure how a ref not thinking there was a foul in the build-up is our fault so I won’t get into that.

Some pundits dare compare this to the famous FA Cup tie with Sheffield United.

Anyone who remembers that day at Highbury or watched it back will struggle to see the similarities.

The Blades keeper had kicked out the ball so his peer could get treatment.

The minute they looked up, Kanu was charging down the right, squaring to Overmars for a tap in.

Kanu had only been in England a week and maintains he never heard of this protocol while Arsene Wenger and David Dein were quick to offer a replay.

Sheffield United couldn’t avoid that goal, Watford could.

Kanu and Overmars were unchallenged, Ben White and Smith Rowe were not.

………

Did you think Arsenal showed poor sportsmanship at the weekend?

Would you be unhappy if we had lost for the same action?

Be Kind in The Comments.

Dan Smith