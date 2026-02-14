Didi Hamann names a team that can stop Arsenal in Champions League

Arsenal have been widely tipped to secure the Premier League title by the end of this season, and their performances in Europe have also positioned them among the favourites to win the Champions League. Since returning to the competition, the Gunners have made a significant impact, reaching the semi-final last term before losing to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

Their European pedigree has strengthened this campaign further. Arsenal defeated Real Madrid on their way to the semi-finals previously, underlining their ability to overcome elite opposition. This term, they have maintained outstanding form by winning all their league phase matches, reinforcing the belief among supporters that they can go all the way.

European Ambitions Face Stern Tests

Despite their consistency, Arsenal are fully aware of the challenges that lie ahead in the latter stages of the tournament. The Champions League remains fiercely competitive, with several heavyweight clubs still in contention. While their domestic and continental form has raised hopes of an unprecedented quadruple, the calibre of opposition makes such an achievement extremely demanding.

Supporters remain optimistic, encouraged by the team’s resilience and tactical maturity under Mikel Arteta. However, experience suggests that decisive moments against Europe’s most established sides will determine whether Arsenal can convert promise into silverware.

Bayern Munich Identified as Major Threat

Didi Hamann has identified Bayern Munich as the side most capable of halting Arsenal’s progress. Speaking as reported by the Metro, he said, ‘Usually in the past, Bayern have always got the better of Arsenal.

‘So, I think that was one of the reasons why Arsenal was desperate to show them, you know, this year is our year.

‘Bayern have dropped a few points in the last two weeks. Against Hoffenheim, there was an early sending off, and Hoffenheim hit the crossbar and had three clear cut chances. They should have been ahead at half time.

‘So Bayern Munich are not firing as they did in the autumn. But if they do get back to their form, I would favour Bayern Munich over two games.

‘But it would be a fantastic game because obviously the first game was breathtaking.’