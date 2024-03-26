Didier Deschamps reveals the reason behind Saliba’s lack of game time

William Saliba has been one of the best defenders in Europe when club performance alone is counted.
The Frenchman has been in superb form for Premier League table-topping Arsenal over the last two seasons, yet he does not get enough chances with the France senior national team.
He first came to widespread attention during his successful loan stint at Olympique Marseille and has been a starting defender in two successive title-chasing seasons for Arsenal.
This should ideally be enough to make him a regular starter for Les Bleus, but that has not been the case.
Most people will think that this is expected because France has a large pool of fine centre-backs, but his manager has revealed that he does not perform well for the national team.
Speaking about Saliba’s struggles, Didier Deschamps said, as quoted by The Sun:
“He is having a good season, but he also does things that I don’t like so much.
“For France, he has limited game time, but when he plays, that hasn’t necessarily gone well. The hierarchy doesn’t favour him at the moment, but he is here.
“Upamecano has had game time and perhaps William has had less.
“With certain players, I make sure to persevere, because it can be confidence or little blockages that can shift. Some don’t have any concerns, some need game time.
“William has had less game time, so that doesn’t allow him to be very calm.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Saliba’s struggle for France is a surprise because he is one of the highest-rated defenders in European football.
We expect so much more from him when he is with his country, but his lack of action there could be a good thing for us.
Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now
Watch the lastest video from our friends at DublinArsenal…
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Fevouritism is one thing which as always been in football example is the constant choosing of Harry Maguire by Southgate while he was out of form, Deschamps was always finding an excuse so as not to pick Karim Benzema now because Karim has now retired he needed to find another scapegoat and he has found one in Saliba yet he is the socond best CB in epl just behind the ever impressive Virgil van.
To our benefit I believe. And for him to come out and talk about Saliba so publicly I hope it drive Saliba to ram those words right down his throat with his performances for Arsenal between now and the end of the season.
The JA opinion section nof this piece is not only profoundly true but far and away the most important and of complete relevance to Arsenal fans, in .
I accept we have French fans who may well be more interested in his national apparent ” woes” than most non French fans . But by vast majority across our globe, VERY FEW Gooners are French, in percentage terms.
And to almost ALL of those who are not French, I suggest, his appearances for France are more dreaded (for fear of injury) than cared about in the slightest as to how well he plays in them.
Deschamps, who got France to the World Cup final two years ago by playing some excellent football, is just saying that Saliba doesn’t always play the way he instructs him to, and that he has to wait his turn among some great centre backs. Sounds fair to me.
Apparently he’s playing tonight.