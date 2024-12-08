“Didn’t create enough chances” Pundit says Arsenal needed to do more

The former midfielder-turned-pundit Andy Reid watched as Arsenal dropped two points in their 1-1 draw against Fulham this evening, and he believes the Gunners needed to do more to secure a better result. Arsenal entered the match knowing they had to beat the Cottagers to close the gap on Liverpool, but they faced a Fulham team that is always difficult to break down and never relents. Fulham, who took an early lead, made it clear that they were not going to be an easy opponent. They created several chances throughout the game and could have potentially won had they capitalised on those opportunities.

The positive for Arsenal was that their set-piece play once again helped them score, but the draw was not the result the team needed if they were serious about winning the Premier League this season. Fulham deserved the draw, as they kept Arsenal at bay with a solid defensive performance and also managed to create multiple opportunities of their own.

Reid, who was providing punditry on the BBC, reflected on the match and commented: “It’s been a fantastic team performance from Fulham. Arsenal didn’t create enough chances to win the game, they’ll be disappointed.”

While Fulham has always been a tough opponent for Arsenal, tonight’s result highlighted the Gunners’ inability to break down a well-organized side. Arsenal’s players knew what they were up against, but they were not at their best against a disciplined Fulham team. Despite the disappointment, Arsenal will have other opportunities to secure wins as the season progresses. However, dropping points against teams like Fulham, who can make life difficult for anyone, is something Arsenal cannot afford if they are to compete for the title.

Arsenal must quickly learn from this performance and ensure they take all three points in future matches if they want to challenge for the Premier League crown.