“Didn’t play bad” Journalist reacts to Arsenal loss against Inter Milan

Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Inter Milan last night will have frustrated Mikel Arteta and his players, as their performance deserved more than a defeat. Arteta’s side showed much-improved form compared to their recent Premier League loss against Newcastle, pressing Inter and creating several promising chances that could have turned the game in their favour. Despite these efforts, Arsenal couldn’t capitalise, as Inter’s defence held firm, especially in the second half when the Gunners pushed harder in search of an equaliser.
Arsenal’s overall gameplay demonstrated their potential, as they dominated possession and pressed forward with intensity. However, a recurring issue plagued them once again: the lack of creativity in midfield. The absence of clear opportunities left forward players like Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka struggling to convert the team’s forward momentum into actual chances on goal. Mikel Merino, a recent addition expected to bring midfield dynamism, was subbed off at halftime after a quiet performance that did not yield the creativity Arteta had hoped for. This further underscored the challenge Arsenal currently faces in midfield, where they are not quite able to break down well-organised defences in high-stakes matches.
Following the game, Isaan Khan of the Daily Mail reflected on Arsenal’s struggles to generate meaningful attacks, particularly in the second half, despite being the better team on paper. He noted, “The Gunners didn’t play bad tonight, no. They were much better in the second half. But the creativity in midfield again was a problem, as reflected by Mikel Merino being hooked off at half-time. That failure to create chances left the likes of Kai Havertz feeding off scraps. It’s not the time to panic, but that feeling of everything going wrong at the time can’t help but be felt.”
For Arsenal fans, this defeat may feel especially disheartening following their recent domestic setback, but there is reason for optimism in their improved performance tonight. While the team must address their lack of a playmaker to connect the midfield and attack, they are showing resilience and cohesion that could serve them well as they continue their Champions League campaign.
Just Arsenal Opinion
It was one of those games we should have won based on our performance, but the team will get a better result against Chelsea if they play this well.
ADMIN COMMENT
“It was one of those games we should have won based on our performance.” – completely disagree with that.
Arsenal had little cutting edge and you won’t win games without it. There’s no No 9 in the box to put the chances away.
Inter’s defence was superb on the whole and the justified being, easily, the best side Arsenal has played in the CL so far this season. The games against a very average PSG and a poor Shakhtar lulled some fans into a false sense of security in my opinion.
Inter Milan have two world class strikers in Thuram and Martinez and neither of them bothered our keeper. Lucky penalty and lucky not to get one against them. I was furious at the team after Newcastle but last night wasn’t a game to get mad about we where unlucky to lose. A point in Milan is a good point.
But it doesn’t really matter what their strikers did or didn’t do as their defence was adequate (as you’d expect) to block our attacks. Our striking equivalent – Jesus – hardly contributed anything, let alone a goal (now that would be something).
A point in Milan is a good point as you say, it’s a shame that Arsenal wasn’t up to getting it on the night. We’ll see what they can do against Chelsea.
Our penalty was more a penalty than the one given for them. A drab 0-0 would have been a fair score. Cant blame the lads for that or Arteta. City drew 0-0 with inter at the eithad so.
arsenal should get two creative midfielders like fabregas and Santi carvola and a striker
we shouldn’t hesitate the earlier the better for us