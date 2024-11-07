“Didn’t play bad” Journalist reacts to Arsenal loss against Inter Milan

Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League loss to Inter Milan last night will have frustrated Mikel Arteta and his players, as their performance deserved more than a defeat. Arteta’s side showed much-improved form compared to their recent Premier League loss against Newcastle, pressing Inter and creating several promising chances that could have turned the game in their favour. Despite these efforts, Arsenal couldn’t capitalise, as Inter’s defence held firm, especially in the second half when the Gunners pushed harder in search of an equaliser.

Arsenal’s overall gameplay demonstrated their potential, as they dominated possession and pressed forward with intensity. However, a recurring issue plagued them once again: the lack of creativity in midfield. The absence of clear opportunities left forward players like Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka struggling to convert the team’s forward momentum into actual chances on goal. Mikel Merino, a recent addition expected to bring midfield dynamism, was subbed off at halftime after a quiet performance that did not yield the creativity Arteta had hoped for. This further underscored the challenge Arsenal currently faces in midfield, where they are not quite able to break down well-organised defences in high-stakes matches.

Following the game, Isaan Khan of the Daily Mail reflected on Arsenal’s struggles to generate meaningful attacks, particularly in the second half, despite being the better team on paper. He noted, “The Gunners didn’t play bad tonight, no. They were much better in the second half. But the creativity in midfield again was a problem, as reflected by Mikel Merino being hooked off at half-time. That failure to create chances left the likes of Kai Havertz feeding off scraps. It’s not the time to panic, but that feeling of everything going wrong at the time can’t help but be felt.”

For Arsenal fans, this defeat may feel especially disheartening following their recent domestic setback, but there is reason for optimism in their improved performance tonight. While the team must address their lack of a playmaker to connect the midfield and attack, they are showing resilience and cohesion that could serve them well as they continue their Champions League campaign.

It was one of those games we should have won based on our performance, but the team will get a better result against Chelsea if they play this well.

