“Didn’t think would be possible” Norgaard discusses his “dream” move to Arsenal

Christian Norgaard has expressed his astonishment at the prospect of playing in the UEFA Champions League, following his move to Arsenal from Brentford. At 31 years old, the Danish midfielder admits he had not expected such an opportunity to arise at this stage of his career.

Despite his age, Norgaard continued to deliver consistently high-level performances for Brentford, which led Arsenal to target him as a replacement for Thomas Partey. His leadership and composure on the pitch earned him a reputation as one of the more dependable and experienced figures in the Premier League, with several clubs reportedly admiring his qualities over the years.

A Move He Never Anticipated

Norgaard had signed a new contract with Brentford not long ago and was seemingly set to see out his top-flight career with the Bees. The idea of joining one of the country’s elite clubs no longer appeared to be on his radar. However, Arsenal’s unexpected interest changed everything, presenting him with a rare and unlikely chance to compete at the highest level in European football.

Speaking to Arsenal Media, Norgaard shared his emotions regarding the transfer and the prospect of participating in the Champions League, stating:

“I’ve just turned 31 and had signed a new deal with Brentford. Of course, there’s always a little chance that a miracle could happen with Brentford, but it was probably unrealistic to play Champions League with them.

“Now, I get to hear the anthem and be a part of a Champions League campaign. It’s a childhood dream and something I didn’t think would be possible. So it’s something I’m really, really happy about.”

A Veteran Presence for Arsenal

Norgaard is expected to provide a wealth of experience to the Arsenal midfield, not just on the pitch but also within the dressing room. His maturity, discipline and tactical awareness make him a valuable asset as the club looks to compete on multiple fronts during the upcoming campaign.

Supporters will be hoping that his late-career dream becomes a shared success story and that his arrival can help bolster Arsenal’s push for silverware in both domestic and European competitions.

