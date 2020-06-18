Diego Simeone comments about Thomas Partey shows why Arsenal must sign him

Thomas Partey is one of Arsenal’s summer transfer targets (The Sun) as the Ghanaian continues to shine for Atletico Madrid.

Partey has become one of the world’s best players in his position and his performances this season from midfield has caught the attention of several top teams including Arsenal.

Atletico Madrid also wants to keep him with them beyond this season and his manager, Diego Simeone has recently spoken about his midfielder.

Unsurprisingly, the Argentinean spoke highly of Partey who has been with the Spaniards for much of his career in Europe.

Speaking ahead of their next league games, Simeone praised the midfielder for being one of the best in his position.

He hailed his ability to change defence into attack as well as “shooting, scoring, providing assists and playing passes between the lines,”

He questioned his consistency but claimed that when he is consistently at his best top European teams can’t help but look to sign him.

“Thomas is the one who best understands this position and the transition from defence to attack, shooting, scoring, providing assists and playing passes between the lines,” Simeone told reporters ahead of Atleti’s game against Osasuna as quoted by Goal.

“When he’s at his best level consistently, he’s so good that all the best teams in Europe are looking at him.”