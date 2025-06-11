Diego Simeone sends a message to Arsenal as they track his player

Arsenal is reportedly among the clubs monitoring Julian Alvarez as they seek to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the new season. The Gunners are keen to sign a high-quality striker and view the Argentine as a player who could make an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium.

Alvarez is regarded as one of the finest attackers in Spain and left the Premier League for Atletico Madrid last summer. Despite having the opportunity to pursue him at that time, Arsenal did not make a concrete move and watched as he completed his switch to Spain.

Alvarez’s Impact in La Liga

During his debut season in La Liga, Alvarez has adapted quickly and made a significant impression under Diego Simeone. His performances have caught the eye of several top English clubs who now realise the value he could have added to their squads, particularly following Arsenal’s decision to part ways with Eddie Nketiah.

Alvarez has shown he can lead the line effectively, combining creativity with clinical finishing, and his attributes have made him a coveted figure once again. Arsenal are believed to be keen on bringing him back to England, seeing him as the ideal candidate to spearhead their attack next season.

Atletico Firm on Keeping Their Striker

Despite growing interest, Atletico Madrid has no intention of allowing Alvarez to leave. The club views him as a central part of their project, and Diego Simeone has underlined how highly he is valued at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Speaking to La Nacion about speculation linking Alvarez with a Premier League return, Simeone said: “It’s logical, I can’t imagine any other scenario. Julian is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals, with status. How could everyone not want him? And Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool… the best have to want him. And for us, Atletico fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours. And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal will launch an official bid, but it is clear that Alvarez’s qualities would significantly enhance their squad.

