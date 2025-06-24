Difference in valuation stands between Arsenal and signing top target

Arsenal’s search for a new striker continues to dominate the headlines, with the club keeping discussions alive for both Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyökeres. While no agreement has yet been reached for either player, both remain high on the Gunners’ shortlist as they aim to reinforce their attacking line ahead of the new campaign.

Gyökeres appears to be the more eager of the two to make a switch to the Emirates. The Swedish international is believed to be actively pushing for a move away from Sporting Club, seemingly in the hope of sealing a Premier League transfer. Arsenal, for their part, remain interested in bringing the striker to North London and continue to monitor the situation closely.

Sesko Deal Held Up by Valuation Gap

While Gyökeres pushes from his side, the situation surrounding Sesko is progressing in a slightly different manner. The Slovenian forward is also open to the idea of joining Arsenal, though he is not applying the same pressure on RB Leipzig that Gyökeres is reportedly applying to Sporting Club.

According to a report in The Sun, the main issue delaying a potential agreement for Sesko is the financial difference between the two clubs. The report claims that there is currently an £8.5 million gap between what Arsenal are prepared to offer and the minimum amount Leipzig is demanding for the player’s services.

This discrepancy in valuation is proving to be a stumbling block, though Arsenal remain optimistic that a compromise can eventually be reached. Mikel Arteta’s side is working to bridge the gap, knowing that any delay could result in losing the player to another interested party.

Clubs Demanding Premium for Striker Targets

It is becoming increasingly clear that clubs are not willing to part with key strikers without demanding significant transfer fees. Arsenal’s need for a reliable forward is well known in the market, and this has only served to increase the asking prices of potential targets.

The Gunners must now decide how far they are willing to go to secure a top striker before the window progresses further. Their dual-track strategy suggests they are committed to making a marquee addition, but it remains to be seen which player will ultimately lead their attack next season.

