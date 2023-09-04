“Difference maker.” Gary Neville heaps praise on Arsenal man

Gary Neville has showered Declan Rice with significant praise following his outstanding performance in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Manchester United yesterday.

In what was undoubtedly one of their most challenging fixtures of the season so far, Mikel Arteta’s team executed their game plan superbly, with Rice emerging as one of the standout performers. The summer signing, who arrived for a record fee, not only found the back of the net to put Arsenal ahead 2-1 but also played a pivotal role in the team’s overall success.

Rice maintained an exceptional level of performance throughout the match, and Neville was effusive in his praise for the English midfielder’s contribution to the Gunners’ triumph.

He said via the Daily Mail:

‘Declan Rice has come to this football club to be the difference maker.

‘He salutes the adoring public in front of him. Those Arsenal fans love him, they’ve got a new hero and he’s only played a few games.

‘They’ve gone wild. That’s why he came here, that’s why they paid the money. Big moments, big matches.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the best summer signings in the Premier League so far and the midfielder is a player we were sure would do well for us.

He is proving us right and it is such an amazing time to be an Arsenal fan.

