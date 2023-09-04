“Difference maker.” Gary Neville heaps praise on Arsenal man

Gary Neville has showered Declan Rice with significant praise following his outstanding performance in Arsenal’s 3-1 victory against Manchester United yesterday.
In what was undoubtedly one of their most challenging fixtures of the season so far, Mikel Arteta’s team executed their game plan superbly, with Rice emerging as one of the standout performers. The summer signing, who arrived for a record fee, not only found the back of the net to put Arsenal ahead 2-1 but also played a pivotal role in the team’s overall success.
Rice maintained an exceptional level of performance throughout the match, and Neville was effusive in his praise for the English midfielder’s contribution to the Gunners’ triumph.
He said via the Daily Mail:
‘Declan Rice has come to this football club to be the difference maker.
‘He salutes the adoring public in front of him. Those Arsenal fans love him, they’ve got a new hero and he’s only played a few games.
‘They’ve gone wild. That’s why he came here, that’s why they paid the money. Big moments, big matches.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice has been one of the best summer signings in the Premier League so far and the midfielder is a player we were sure would do well for us.
He is proving us right and it is such an amazing time to be an Arsenal fan.
Regarding Roy Keans Headbutt incident. I have seen the “editted” version taken by a Manu Supporter that strangely only shows what happened *after” the “alleged” incident. I am not saying he is lying about the headbutt, but for all we know( seeing as there is no footage of the headbutt), Kean could have said to the supporter, ” get out of my way, you Arsenal scum”. NOT saying that happend, but why is there no footage of the actual Headbutt or what caused the supporter to be angry with Roy Kean. Its all a bit strange that story! However, no matter what Roy said to provoke the supporter, there is no excuse for viol and he should get a 10 match ban, similar punishment to when Eric Cantona kung fu kicked a fan in the seating area! Whats the difference?
Rice seems like a good investment after all.
MOTM