Marco Di Vaio has admitted that his Bologna side could allow Aaron Hickey to leave this summer, with Arsenal linked with a potential move.

The Gunners are believed to be looking at their full-back options as they look to strengthen ahead of the new season, and both Nuno Tavares and Cedric Soares have both been linked with possible exits.

The club could well look to bring in an extra body to cover for those areas regardless of any exit however, with the club keen to bolster their options ahead of their return to Europe for the new campaign, and Hickey is one who continues to be linked with such a move.

The defender enjoyed an impressive year in Serie A, putting his initial struggles behind him during his second season in Italy, but is already being earmarked for a move to the Premier League, and his club have admitted that they will let him leave for the right fee.

Di Vaio said (via Football.Italia): “It could be, he is one of those we could sacrifice, but if we don’t receive adequate offers, he’ll likely stay for another year.

“We have a good potential to do well and earn more than 50 points. We must be good at financing new signings and finding new players. If we make the right moves, we’ll be able to replace them and keep all the others.”

Hickey would be be an immediate upgrade on our current back-up options at full-back, whilst he still remains young and full of potential, and is likely to be challenging Kieran Tierney for the left-back role in the long-term, unless he makes the switch to the right down the line of course.

Patrick

