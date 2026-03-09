‘Different ways.’ Wayne Rooney comes to the defence of Arsenal

Wayne Rooney has defended Arsenal amid ongoing criticism over their style of play, with Brighton’s manager being the latest to suggest that the Gunners have engaged in time-wasting.

The league campaign is at a crucial stage, and Arsenal face the possibility of either securing the title or falling short after maintaining the top spot for much of the season. Mikel Arteta’s side has been in exceptional form for large parts of the campaign, showcasing some of the finest football on the continent.

Although Arsenal have faced their share of critics, Rooney believes the concerns are overstated. The current Gunners squad is one of the strongest in European football, and Arteta is focused on ensuring the team wins the matches necessary to remain in contention for trophies.

Winning at all costs

Not every team prioritises playing aesthetically pleasing football. Clubs that ultimately win trophies are primarily judged by results, as few supporters remember the style of play once a season concludes. Arsenal appear to understand this philosophy, focusing on achieving victories regardless of external criticism.

This pragmatic approach has drawn scrutiny, particularly from opponents and pundits who emphasise style over substance. However, Rooney has publicly supported the Gunners’ method, highlighting the effectiveness of their balanced squad and winning mentality.

Rooney praises Arsenal’s balance

Speaking via the Metro, he said, “I’ve heard a lot of people talking about Arsenal and the way they’re playing but I think they’ve been brilliant.

“Football is played in different ways. Man City have had spells when they were absolutely incredible, the same for my Man United team.

“But Arsenal have got a good mix, they’ve got different players who score goals, they’re hard to play against, they keep clean sheets. I actually enjoy watching them play.”

Rooney’s comments underline the idea that Arsenal’s success should not be measured solely by aesthetic considerations. The combination of tactical discipline, defensive solidity, and attacking versatility has allowed the Gunners to remain a leading force in the league. By prioritising results while maintaining a well-rounded squad, Arsenal are positioning themselves to compete for honours across all competitions this season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…