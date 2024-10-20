“Difficult to win in the PL with 10 men” Mikel Arteta laments another Arsenal red card

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to his team’s loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.
The Gunners were once again punished for having a player sent off, and this time it cost them the match.
William Saliba, arguably their best defender, was dismissed, leaving Arsenal struggling to find a way back into the game.
Saliba’s suspension means he will miss the upcoming clash against Liverpool, raising concerns about the team’s defensive strength.
Despite Gabriel Martinelli missing a clear chance to open the scoring, Arteta emphasised that winning a Premier League match with ten men is almost impossible.
The Gunners’ gaffer said to Premier League Productions:
“It’s very difficult to win in the PL with 10 men. The task with 10 men for 67 minutes is just an accident waiting to happen, and it cost us the game. We had the biggest chance to score with 10 men.”
We shot ourselves in the foot with that early sending off and it was difficult for us to get back in the game.
We must learn from that mistake and stop conceding red cards as often as we do now.
We need to drill our team to play with ten men, have seen lesser team played with ten men and gave us a difficult time.
It’s true. Fulham had a red card against arsenal when we were leading 2-1 and they managed to equalized. Most teams in the premier league can do miracles with one man down but they do survive. Arsenal is always a loss or draw, they cannot win under pressure with ten men. This is where man. City is far above the level of arsenal. They always dominate games with a man down and still win. Arsenal should learn to win under pressure.
We need to keep eleven men on the park and Arteta needs to take steps to ensure this happens.He also needs to stop trying to put square pegs in round holes.Kwior can barely kick a ball with his right foot yet he was taken on at right centre back where he has never featured before.Little wonder that it was his error which put the game out of our reach .I don’t blame the young Pole but he must have been gutted when he was subbed by Arteta who is equally culpable.White or Rice who started his career at RCB could have replaced Saliba who has had a horrendous week with a very poor display for France in addition to his aberration against Bournemouth.The injury to Timber has proved costly as he was the logical replacement for Saliba, and hopefully he will be fit to face Liverpool.