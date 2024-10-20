“Difficult to win in the PL with 10 men” Mikel Arteta laments another Arsenal red card

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has responded to his team’s loss to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Gunners were once again punished for having a player sent off, and this time it cost them the match.

William Saliba, arguably their best defender, was dismissed, leaving Arsenal struggling to find a way back into the game.

Saliba’s suspension means he will miss the upcoming clash against Liverpool, raising concerns about the team’s defensive strength.

Despite Gabriel Martinelli missing a clear chance to open the scoring, Arteta emphasised that winning a Premier League match with ten men is almost impossible.

The Gunners’ gaffer said to Premier League Productions:

“It’s very difficult to win in the PL with 10 men. The task with 10 men for 67 minutes is just an accident waiting to happen, and it cost us the game. We had the biggest chance to score with 10 men.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We shot ourselves in the foot with that early sending off and it was difficult for us to get back in the game.

We must learn from that mistake and stop conceding red cards as often as we do now.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…