DiMarzio says Juventus has not given up on signing Arsenal star

There were rumours that Thomas Partey would quit Arsenal early this summer. Numerous clubs expressed interest in hiring him, and rumours circulated that he had agreed on personal terms with a Saudi Arabian club. Now it appears that Partey’s situation has changed, and all signs point to the possibility that he will remain at the Emirates and may even be essential to Arsenal’s plans next season.

“Without a question of a doubt, Thomas Partey is a super important player for us and for me. I want him to be in the team,” Arteta said via Sky Sports a couple of weeks ago.

“Every time I spoke to him and every time I have a conversation with him, his will is to stay with us. For me, there’s nothing there at all.”

However, as Arsenal supporters grow accustomed to Partey staying, renowned Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio claims Juventus is eager to test Arsenal’s resolve in keeping Partey because they plan to make a bid for him, as they see him as Denis Zakaria’s replacement when he departs for Monaco.

Di Marzio admits on his website, “Moving on to midfield, Kessiè seems destined for Arabia, so the name of Thomas Partey regains altitude. There have been new contacts for the Ghanaian, but the operation would only materialise if there were to be another exit in that department where McKennie can really stay at this point.

“The main exit in midfield will be that of Zakaria, who, as already mentioned, is talking to Monaco.”

Surely Arteta won’t really consider letting Partey leave, would he?

