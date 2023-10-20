Dimitar Berbatov gives his Chelsea v Arsenal prediction

Former Tottenham striker Dimitar Berbatov has offered his prediction for this weekend’s match between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Both the Gunners and the Blues will go head to head in a crucial fixture as they vie for three crucial points.

Chelsea made several signings during the summer and are in the early stages of their rebuilding process. Meanwhile, Arsenal has made progress in their own rebuild and secured a victory against Manchester City in their last game before the international break.

While the Gunners may have confidence in their ability to secure another win in this match, Berbatov emphasises that Chelsea should not be underestimated.

The former striker predicted on Metro Sport:

‘The odds will be in favour of Arsenal, but you can never underestimate Chelsea.

‘They’ve picked up speed and are heading in the right direction. I see goals in this game. Both teams can score goals. The usual suspects I fancy to score. The likes of Nicolas Jackson and Gabriel Martinelli as they’re always in the box.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Beating Chelsea would be as tricky as ever because the Blues are stronger than they were at the start of the Premier League season.

However, the most important thing is that we must prepare to win regardless of the circumstances.

If we underestimate what they can do to us, they might make us regret that decision, which will be sad after such a fine win against Manchester City.

