Dimitar Berbatov gives his opinion on the Invincibles and Liverpool

Dimitar Berbatov weighs in on Invincibles v Liverpool debate

Dimitar Berbatov has claimed that the Premier League is stronger now than when Arsenal went through an entire season unbeaten.

The Gunners went 49 games without tasting defeat on their way to winning the Premier League title in the 2003/2004 season.

This season, Liverpool threatened that record when they won their first 27 games of the season without defeat and Jurgen Klopp’s side also went more than 40 games without a defeat counting from the previous season.

There has been an ongoing argument on social media about which league season was tougher.

It is perceived in some places that this season isn’t as tough as the season that Arsenal was crowned the invincibles.

However, Berbatov begs to differ and the former Tottenham and Manchester United star claims that the league is tougher now than it was when Arsene Wenger’s team went “invincible”.

He reckons that the English top division can surprise you and that is why a team like Watford can beat an unbeaten Liverpool.

“The majority of people didn’t want to see Liverpool going unbeaten all season, I don’t know why,” he wrote as cited by the Express.

“Coming from my point of view and a United point of view, it was a bit of a relief, but you cannot deny that up to that point they deserved to be unbeaten.

“They were playing great football and fighting until the last minute.

“But, football is different to when Arsenal went unbeaten, teams are getting better and even the teams lower down the league can surprise you, like Watford did.”