Dimitar Berbatov urges Arsenal target to remain in Germany for now

Dimitar Berbatov has urged Arsenal target Kai Havertz, not to move away from Germany this summer.

Havertz is one of the most sought-after players in the world right now and he has continued to remain in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen.

He has scored in the two games that his team has played since the restart of the Bundesliga and teams will surely continue to be linked with him.

Mikel Arteta has maintained Arsenal’s culture of grooming young players and turning them into quality players, and he hopes he can get Havertz into his team.

However, Berbatov admitted that the player’s performances are worth the links to the teams that want to sign him and also claimed that a move to the Premier League would be too soon for the German.

He further claimed that he needed to add some more weight physically to prepare him for life in the Premier League, where defenders can be very brutal.

‘Havertz needs to get used to the sounds that are being made about him following his two goals on Monday night because teams are going to come after him,’ Berbatov said as quoted by Talksport.

‘He has enough quality and if he continues the way he is going teams will still be there, they won’t go away.

‘All eyes are on the Bundesliga at the moment and when you score goals and play good football it is no surprise that teams like Liverpool want you.’

‘I would like to see Havertz in the Premier League at some point, but not right now,’ Berbatov, who moved from Germany to England in 2006 at the age of 25, continued.

‘I think it is a bit too early for him. I also think he will need a bit more muscle to play in the Premier League, we all know how defenders can squash you and smash you into pieces and you need to be ready for that if you are going to hit the ground running in such a demanding league.

‘I think he should stay at Leverkusen and develop even more and get that experience which will help him for when the time comes to go somewhere else.’