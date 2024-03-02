Diogo Dalot believes Arsenal man has the best football IQ

Kai Havertz is a player who significantly divides opinion as he endeavours to establish himself at Arsenal. His unexpected and somewhat unpopular signing in the last summer transfer window raised eyebrows among Arsenal fans, as the move for a player who hadn’t enjoyed a particularly spectacular spell at Chelsea was not anticipated.

Despite the initial scepticism, Mikel Arteta was confident in his choice, believing that Havertz would prove to be a valuable asset for the team. The German player faced challenges in the early stages of his Arsenal tenure, with fans often questioning his impact in each game.

However, in recent weeks, the former Bayer Leverkusen youngster has shown remarkable improvement and has become one of the key players at the Emirates. He has contributed significantly, scoring important goals that have played a crucial role in winning over the fans.

Havertz’s outstanding performances seem to be garnering attention not just from supporters but also from his fellow professionals.

While speaking to Goal.com on TikTok, Manchester United star Diogo Dalot was asked the player he thought had the best football IQ and his answer was simply: “Havertz.”

Havertz is beginning to get his flowers as one of the finest players in the Premier League, and we love to see it. Hopefully, his improvement will continue.

