Dion Dublin explains why Saka will start for Arsenal and England over Madueke

Noni Madueke was drafted into the Arsenal starting XI for the match against Leeds United after Bukayo Saka suffered an injury during the warm-up. The late change drew attention to the balance Arsenal currently has on the left wing, with both players competing for minutes under Mikel Arteta.

Saka and Madueke operate in the same position, and Arteta has been careful to rotate the pair in order to manage workloads and reduce the risk of injury. This approach has allowed Saka to rest for certain fixtures, although he remains the first-choice option on that side of the pitch. His importance to Arsenal has not diminished, and he continues to be regarded as the main attacking outlet from that flank.

Competition at club and international level

Madueke’s situation mirrors his experience with the England national team, where he has been given opportunities when Saka has been unavailable. With the World Cup taking place this summer, Madueke will be eager to stake his claim for a place in the squad. If both players remain fit, England are expected to include them, although one would likely have to settle for a place on the bench.

The competition presents a positive dilemma for both club and country. Arsenal benefit from having two high-quality options, while England have depth in a key attacking position. However, questions remain over who would start in the biggest matches, particularly given Saka’s consistency over a longer period.

Dion Dublin’s assessment

Former striker Dion Dublin has shared his view on the situation, explaining why he believes Saka remains ahead in the pecking order. Speaking according to the BBC, he said, “Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are both internationals, and both doing an incredible job.

“Saka will likely start [for Arsenal and England] because he is the better of the two, and he is more consistent. But it is a great headache to have.”

Arsenal will be hopeful that the pair can continue to push each other, strengthening the squad as they aim to translate quality into trophies in the near future.

