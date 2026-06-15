“Direct contacts” Romano delivers update on Arsenal’s interest in teenage star

After his superb midfield performance against Brazil in Morocco’s opening game of the 2026 World Cup, more people are beginning to understand the excitement surrounding Ayyoub Bouaddi, and Arsenal are interested in signing him.

The midfielder has been in excellent form over the last few seasons at Lille, becoming the latest outstanding talent to emerge from the Ligue 1 club. His composure on the ball, tactical intelligence and maturity have attracted the attention of several leading European sides, all of whom recognise his immense potential despite his young age.

Arsenal are among the clubs that have been monitoring his progress closely. The Gunners believe Bouaddi possesses a remarkably high ceiling and could develop even further within their system if he continues on his current trajectory. His performances for both club and country have strengthened the belief that he could become one of the continent’s most complete midfielders.

Arsenal Intensify Their Interest

Arsenal have reportedly been following Bouaddi for several months and are now expected to increase their efforts to secure his signature in the coming weeks. Arsenal’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on identifying elite young talents before they become unattainable, and Bouaddi appears to fit that profile perfectly.

Lille would prefer to keep hold of one of their brightest prospects and continue overseeing his development. However, a transfer cannot be ruled out given the growing level of interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

As reported by Give Me Sport, Fabrizio Romano said:

“Paris Saint-Germain love Bouaddi. At the moment, they are not so busy with midfielders on the market, so that’s a point.

“But Paris Saint-Germain absolutely love Bouaddi, and they’ve been tracking him for a long time.

“Then we have to mention also that English clubs started having conversations for Bouaddi. For example, there were direct contacts with Arsenal and direct contacts also with Liverpool, so both clubs had meetings with the agents of the player.

“But now shining at the World Cup, he is one of the best talents around in midfield.”

Competition Set to Increase

Bouaddi’s performances on the biggest stage could significantly increase competition for his signature, meaning Arsenal may need to move decisively if they want to secure one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders.

With Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool also credited with an interest, the race for Bouaddi’s signature appears set to intensify. Arsenal’s long-standing admiration for the midfielder could prove important, but they may have to act swiftly to avoid missing out on a player whose reputation continues to soar.

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