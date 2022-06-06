‘Directly to Bernabeu’ – Blow for Arsenal as target hints at Madrid move

Serge Gnabry has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the current transfer window, but the Bayern Munich forward appears to be hinting at a move to Real Madrid instead.

He is currently with the German national team as they prepare to take on England in the UEFA Nations League tomorrow night, and speaking to the press ahead of that encounter, he and David Alaba spoke to GQ magazine to give a joint-interview.

When the pair were asked what their first port of calls would be should they travel to visit each other in Madrid and Munich, Alaba hinted that he knew exactly what Gnabry’s plans would be should he arrive at the city, before Gnabry admitted that he would head directly to Real’s stadium.

“I would go directly to Bernabeu and look at everything closely,” AS quoted him as telling GQ. “Unfortunately, I haven’t played there yet. After that, I would definitely spend some time in the city and try to explore the most beautiful corners.”

I can’t tell if this was a leading question which the players requested to try and hint at a move to the Spanish capital, or whether his love for football would simply have led him to their stadium for the experience, but you can’t deny that this doesn’t sound great for our bid to land him.

Our chances of signing him was always going to be slim after missing out on the Champions League, but our bid was likely to rely on him having unfinished business at the Emirates after failing to make the cut in north London previously. I think he would actually be suited to Real Madrid unfortunately, but whether they can come to an agreement with Bayern is another story.

Patrick

