‘Directly to Bernabeu’ – Blow for Arsenal as target hints at Madrid move

Serge Gnabry has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the current transfer window, but the Bayern Munich forward appears to be hinting at a move to Real Madrid instead.
He is currently with the German national team as they prepare to take on England in the UEFA Nations League tomorrow night, and speaking to the press ahead of that encounter, he and David Alaba spoke to GQ magazine to give a joint-interview.
When the pair were asked what their first port of calls would be should they travel to visit each other in Madrid and Munich, Alaba hinted that he knew exactly what Gnabry’s plans would be should he arrive at the city, before Gnabry admitted that he would head directly to Real’s stadium.
“I would go directly to Bernabeu and look at everything closely,” AS quoted him as telling GQ. “Unfortunately, I haven’t played there yet. After that, I would definitely spend some time in the city and try to explore the most beautiful corners.”
I can’t tell if this was a leading question which the players requested to try and hint at a move to the Spanish capital, or whether his love for football would simply have led him to their stadium for the experience, but you can’t deny that this doesn’t sound great for our bid to land him.
Our chances of signing him was always going to be slim after missing out on the Champions League, but our bid was likely to rely on him having unfinished business at the Emirates after failing to make the cut in north London previously. I think he would actually be suited to Real Madrid unfortunately, but whether they can come to an agreement with Bayern is another story.
Patrick
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna- How will fit into Arteta’s tactical plan?
Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
This was not a rumour that I had any belief in, although would have welcomed it.
I want arsenal to sign auor and gnabry to replace Nicole pepe and Marco assensio to sign a replacement for abumanyng and drone Nunes to be a replacement Aleksandr lazatte
I want arsenal to sign auor and gnabry to replace Nicole pepe and Marco assensio to sign and striker for benfica Nunes zincenko
My question about gnabry is are people excited just because he was once one of us or the fact that he has put on a great show in budensliga that many of them used to ridicule? Remember nelson has been there twice and got good numbers there as well.
Now let ask what exactly do we have to offer gnabry if we want him to join us. UCL football And trophies? he can get both of that in Madrid.
Salary? Madrid can pay his salary without blinking.
Playing time? Madrid have no permanent RW so he will be slot in directly.
Youth project? He’s not young anymore and madrid has a lot of youth players younger than him as well.
World class coach ? Arteta not fit to match Carlos in million times.
So dear Arsenal, what do we have to offer him??
@Kaay
Spot on…👍🏾
We can offer him Premier League football, life in London, playing with youth players, a “process” and of course the Arsenal connection.
Caveat: None of these things matter. We’re just gonna get heartbroken
@Kaay
The best fans in the world?
@Pat of course if we are being sentimental or probably against opposition fans
But between ourselves, are we really the best fans in the world ??
@kaay
Look at the above comments and you tell me.
I don’t understand how Arsenal fans can continually predict we are going to fail. This is pessimism personified as far as I am concerned…..
@pat ,It’s not being pessimistic and no where did I mentioned us being failed.
My question goes , are we really the best fans in the world??
I beg to differ. Not saying we are the worse but I don’t know about being the best.
Especially with the way wenger was treated before he eventually left.
I don’t think after that we can label ourselves to be the best fans in the world.
All you who left us unread shall come back and plead for forgiveness.mark my words.
Arsenal Or Madrid
That’s a difficult one to choose between isn’t it?
How far this club has fallen
Finishing 5th instead of 8th is classed as significant progress.
Arsenal will finish nowhere with this ownership and this manager…