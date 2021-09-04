Director of Football admits Arsenal target unlikely to extend stay but open January sale

Marc Overmars has confirmed that Andre Onana could leave in January, but claims that he will not be leaving on the cheap, with both Inter Milan and Arsenal having been linked.

The Cameroon international is currently banned from playing after testing positive for a banned substance called Furosemide, which he claims was accidental.

Onana had initially been given a 12-month ban, but after appeal had that reduced to only nine months, and will now be allowed to make his return to action in November, having previously been ruled out until February 2022.

Despite his ban, a number of clubs were linked with his capture this summer, while the Gunners rumoured interest cooled off after his appeal process was completed, possibly with the north London club hoping he would have been made available much sooner.

Arsenal eventually brought Aaron Ramsdale to the club from Sheffield United, whilst Bernd Leno’s future remains uncertain, and it wouldn’t be a huge shock if we were still to hold an interest in Onana, especially with Inter Milan claimed (as reported by TuttoSport via SempreInter)to be eyeing the German as a potential signing next summer.

Ajax Director of Football Overmars admits that he isn’t expecting to keep hold of their goalkeeper, and adds that he could even be allowed to leave in January for the right fee.

With Inter linked with Leno and Onana, and with the German known to be open to a new challenge, it could well work out best for all involved to allow our number one to join the Serie A champions and bring in Andre to challenge Ramsdale in north London.

