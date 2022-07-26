Disappointed Arsenal man targeted by Napoli

Bernd Leno has been linked with a move away from Arsenal for much of this summer, and the German goalkeeper remains keen to leave.

The Gunners have added Matt Turner to their squad in this transfer window, and that means Leno is behind two goalies on the pecking order at the club.

As a Germany international who wants to play at the next World Cup, he is unhappy about that development and wants to leave. Fulham has been his most serious suitor over the last few weeks, and they have contacted Arsenal.

However, the Gunners want 15m euros for his signature, and that fee is simply too much for them to pay.

This has disappointed the German, according to a report on Area Napoli.

It then claims his entourage is in talks with Napoli to see if he can leave England for Serie A.

They have wanted to add him to their squad for a long time, and this could be a great opportunity for them to achieve that.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It makes very little sense to keep Leno at the Emirates this season because he would hardly play.

He has also served us well enough and deserves to be allowed to leave so he can secure a World Cup place for himself.

