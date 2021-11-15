Disappointed Arsenal places transfer flop on the market

Arsenal has been left to regret moving for Nicolas Pepe when they could have signed Wilfried Zaha.

Both Ivorian wingers were on the radar of the Gunners in 2019, but they broke their transfer record to sign Pepe from Lille.

He has been nothing but disappointing at the Emirates so far and Fichajes.net reports that Arsenal is unhappy with his performance since he moved to the club.

The report says the Gunners have now resolved to place him on the transfer market and hope to sell him in the next few transfer windows.

Just Arsenal Says

Although a change of managers and system often affects players, Pepe is simply no good for Arsenal.

The Ivorian found his level at Lille and thrived. Since he moved to Arsenal, he has struggled to level up.

The sad thing is that Arsenal would not be able to make even half of what they spent to sign him.

However, offloading him even at a loss would be a major positive because his departure would open up space for a new and more effective player to join the club.

A return to Zaha could be a good idea, as the Crystal Palace star has looked rejuvenated under the management of Patrick Vieira.