Disappointed Arsenal places transfer flop on the market

Arsenal has been left to regret moving for Nicolas Pepe when they could have signed Wilfried Zaha.
Both Ivorian wingers were on the radar of the Gunners in 2019, but they broke their transfer record to sign Pepe from Lille.
He has been nothing but disappointing at the Emirates so far and Fichajes.net reports that Arsenal is unhappy with his performance since he moved to the club.
The report says the Gunners have now resolved to place him on the transfer market and hope to sell him in the next few transfer windows.
Just Arsenal Says
Although a change of managers and system often affects players, Pepe is simply no good for Arsenal.
The Ivorian found his level at Lille and thrived. Since he moved to Arsenal, he has struggled to level up.
The sad thing is that Arsenal would not be able to make even half of what they spent to sign him.
However, offloading him even at a loss would be a major positive because his departure would open up space for a new and more effective player to join the club.
A return to Zaha could be a good idea, as the Crystal Palace star has looked rejuvenated under the management of Patrick Vieira.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Kia, Sanhelli and Edu axis equals 72m wasted and brown envelope passed under the table.
This summer they were holidaying together and laughing all the way to the bank.
Have we got Zahas stats against Pepes. What a ridiculous article. They get sillier on this site. Its losing credibility.
I think Pepé‘s stats are better and I don’t think he’s being transfer listed. Terrible article.
Pepe has long been a lone wolf fighting to impress. Against Villa, he selfishly hit the ball out of the box Marti in a vantage position screaming. That was not the first time. He luckily survived one, when the ball bounced off the body of the goalie, while Eddie was screaming and could not help showing his disappointment. Arsenal should swallow the bitter pill and let him go. He is under pressure to prove himself self-centered, at the expense of the team. Let him go.
He’s playing as a second striker. He scored 23 goals playing there for Lille. Arteta just has to find his real position in the team. RVP was brought in as a LW but ended up as a striker.
Pepe is good and can be improved. It’s Arteta responsibility
Pepe’s deal was negotiated by the South Americans, Raul and Edu and there is something inappropriate about it.
Raul is Spanish and you frequently suggest Edu is in bed with Kia and him. I think that Edu has improved and by now, would have been ‘found out’ if what you believe is true. Personally, I don’t