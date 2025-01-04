Disappointing Arsenal drop two more points in title race after Brighton draw

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw on their trip to the Amex Stadium against Brighton this evening, delivering a significant blow to their title ambitions.
Title-chasing Arsenal started the match in fine form, causing Brighton all sorts of problems early on, with Gabriel Jesus’ tame shot being comfortably saved.
However, Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring shortly afterwards, following a superb pass from Mikel Merino.
The teenager once again demonstrated why he is more than just hype. But Arsenal knew how dangerous Brighton could be, and the Seagulls began probing for an equaliser.
Simon Adingra came very close to scoring for Brighton, but he lost his balance at the crucial moment, allowing Arsenal to escape unscathed.
Merino had a chance to double Arsenal’s lead shortly after but headed wide, as the visitors pushed to take full control of the game.
Both teams made changes at halftime, with Nwaneri not reappearing for the second half, as he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.
The fresh substitutions gave both teams renewed energy, but it was Arsenal who cracked first. William Saliba conceded a penalty, which Joao Pedro confidently converted to level the match.
Brighton continued pressing for a winner, and their attacking intent unsettled Arsenal. Yankuba Minteh came agonisingly close to scoring, adding to the visitors’ frustrations.
As the Seagulls grew in confidence, Arsenal struggled to maintain their composure, frequently losing possession despite the introduction of Martin Odegaard.
Thomas Partey’s weak header from a late free-kick epitomised Arsenal’s disappointing night as they dropped two crucial points in the title race.
It might get to 15 – 20points
They’re on red out form
We are getting weaker (losing Saka, Odegaard jading out)
We’re simply not on Liverpool’s level this season
I said it before – the point gap is more likely to increase than decrease
How are we going to face in-form Newcastle on Tuesday now ?
Sad but true. Arsenal are not title challenger. We are lucky that our top 4 competitors are also struggling so our real possibility is top 4. We want to win the league by this type of clueless and naive performance. We dream a lot.
We’re not. Mikel will not even win the Mickey Mouse cup. No way this team beats Newcastle over two legs
WE missed the opportunity in the summer we should have invested in a striker……Arteta made a very good transfert windows in 2021(Odegaard B.White…)2022 also was very good( cause GJ and Zienchenko gave us a lift…) 2023 was also incredible (with Havertz and Declan Rice)…..and he missed the final piece in the jigsaw last Summer
This is a good result for a top 4 team. We are on course for CL finish.
Lets not kid ourselves with anything more. Its been quite evident since October we are a top 4 challenging team and not a champion material.
Maybe a new manager could turn this squad into winners like Slot has done.
Yh. We have to learn from Brighton. They sell their star players and somehow they manage to find even better players in penny. Then they change manager like changin season and still manage to keep the team stable and even stronger than before. So we should not fear changing manager or selling our star players as there are already better replacements. We just need to find them and invest wisely
We were awful but that was not a penalty
Non-existent midfield without Partey. Criminal to sub Nwaneri and leave Trosard to play 90mins. Arteta has done his best, we need a new coach to take us to that edge. Abysmal display in that 2nd half, nah nah nah this is not acceptable.
Criminal to move Partey. Our midfield was awful today. We need a strong midfield to win the ball early and start attacks. We we not pushed back we drove ourselves back. Arteta made the call to move Partey and it FAILED.
I agree with you. We need new brains on the bench. The problem is that the Arsenal community doesnt see that need coz we are not used to firing coaches. Maybe that explains why it’s been 21 years without a league title. As big as our club is just imagine
Head on the nail.
Kaps,
Terry Neill, George Graham, Bruce Rioch, Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery were all sacked.
Please learn the history of the club.
Whatever the case , the fact is that we are too patient with coaches. We wait until the coach has no more brains left.
Arsenal try to make reasoned decisions rather than reactionary ones that make no sense.
It was not criminal to substitute Nwaneri who had a knock. In addition, it is worth noting that though he scored a good goal Nwaneri’s play was inconsistent through much of the half.
The over investment in defense in the last two season is not bearing any fruits and you can see the lack of quality players in offence is bringing this team down. it doesn’t also help that the team plays with a hand break and are always playing not to lose than winning. The team is one dimensional and most of the team have figured them out
You have summed it up very well Ibrahim.The lack of real quality up front is clearly evident in the absence of Saka and against a young athletic Brighton midfield, the lack of pace of Jorginho and Merino was shown up on numerous occasions.I thought Jesus was lively in the first half and Rice, in a more attacking role, ran well off the ball to create options for others.I can understand why Arteta felt obliged to use Partey to fill in for Timber, but to say we missed his controlling influence in midfield is a huge understatement.In essence we need to pull out all the stops to keep him at Arsenal I think Baleba would be an excellent recruit for next season as he would add a new dimension to our midfield in a box to box role.Sadly I think we can forget about overtaking Liverpool this season but perhaps a Cup win is still a possibility?There is a need to strengthen our squad in a number of areas but panic buys in January should be avoided and we should hear up to sell and buy in the summer window.
The investment in the defence was necessary as otherwise we would have been even weaker.
It can be argued reasonably that if funds were available we should have invested more in attack and creative options. However, there have been concerns that PS rules have been a limiting factor.
While I dont include Timber, do Calaforini, Kivior and Zinchenko make us any better in defence?
It’s simply unacceptable. Title race done. And I’ve never been closer to being done with Mikel. He’s not the one. I’ll give him one more season before I’d want him out. But this is simply unacceptable and the squad he’s created is not good enough. 800mill Arsenal have spent on his players and he’s got nothing to show for it.
The worst part is knowing that if Brighton equalized there was no chance we were to reply. This manager has been saved by Saka this season. No surprise because ESR saved his career just a few seasons before. Arteta is simply NOT progressing as a manager which is very disappointing.
Your last sentence is what most of us have been saying he couldn’t do.
And again comitting Wenger mistakes. We are not selling players who are dispensable when their stakes are high. Just look what was value of Jesus, zinko, martinelli, white one year back and whats their demand now. Now even we want to sell them, we are not going to get lot of money. Or may be we would again have to release fee to get off the wage bill. We never learn.
Arsenal lost today’s match due to a very poor bench. A situation where we have one of our best midfielder- playing as right back. Pathey is the best we have in tight space. If Arteta and the board do not see any reason to buy wide players in January windows it’s obvious then they are not ambitious.
How can we compete effectively in Epl, two cups games and UCl with our thin squad. Imo we just hand over Epl to Liverpool today.
I looked at our bench and it was full of defenders not one experience forward players on the bench. Sloppy midfield, and Odegard and Rice not in best of form, seem jlike they are jaded after Palace match. How on earth will this team not need the transfer window. We wait and see.
before Arteta reign Tierney was one of our best performers but he replaced him with Zinko, he indeed did quite well and helped us to top 4 position. But Arteta was not done he brought timber, calafiori as fullback. Despite having 5 proper fullbacks, skelly and Partey are playing that position frequently. It seems Arteta is obsessed with this position and he doesn’t have vision of other positions. Most surprising is we lost so many points early in last season when Partey played as right fullbacks and we still keep doing it and keep losing points. As thing stands next year we gonna invest 200 mil for 2 new fullback without selling any current one.
Saliba’s small mistake could increase the point gap between Liverpool and us tomorrow
If Arteta still manages Arsenal next season, he’d better replace Jorginho and Trossard with younger players
@Gai,
“Could increase point gap btw us and Liverpool?
There is no Could the point gap will increase btw us and Liverpool tomorrow. I don’t see how poor inconsistent ManU would stop Liverpool at Anfield tomorrow.
And it’s not about Saliba’s mistake it’s about we created so little to score more goals. Trossard to good for 90 minutes game, Rice &Jorginho not combertive and Odegard seem tired.
Anything could happen in tomorrow’s game at Anfield
Yes 3-0 4-0 5-0 or more.
Ughhh! How could that be!?!?! That was frustrating from US and the BL**DY officials! 😫 I Can’t wrap my head around this, it’s a terrible evening all round. Got to put things right next game against Newcastle.
Yet another confirmation that we will not win the league. No need to delude ourselves. Bang average players and very unbalanced team. Wasted cash and space on Calafiori and Merino. Failed experiment with Arteta.
The fans are the greatest losers in all of these. wasted emotions, time and money.
It is as clear as the nose on your face Arteta has/had hit his ceiling. His football is limited to how far we can go. Culminating in looking to win games like Stoke and Bolton of years gone by, with set pieces, as our staple diet. Our football is so limited and boring to watch. No dynamism. As soon as we get a set back, like injuries and suspension, he, everytime makes unnecessary changes, messes the whole team up and hasn’t got a clue what to do outside of Arteta ball. Brighton today were hit worse than us with injuries and looked poor but we trumped them. At least they had a bit of a go. We never bothered until added time. This was as poor a performance as I have seen and thats saying something. Every single player looked ponderous, with no exception. We tried to play for a 1-0 and it was never going to happen. Artetas summer buys, Merino and Calaforini are beginning to look bad buys, especially Merino. The guy hasn’t a clue. Forget the league this season and next, if Arteta is still here. It ain’t ever happening. He lacks vision.
Fact people don’t want to face, Zinchenko has been disrespected and we’d be better with him in the team. Mikel only cares about defending and large bodies for set pieces though. Zinny supercharged our passing game, moved the ball quickly, and even if he has defensive lapses, its not like any of the LBs brought in have been THAT much of a defensive upgrade anyways.
@Reggie
Once again my Gooner…🎯
The second half was horrible
The first wasn’t bad in view of the changes made to try and manage illness and a very full schedule
Saliba made a serious error of judgment for the penalty and that signalled the turning point from just above average to rock bottom. It was a miracle that we didn’t lose
Spot on Sue.
@Sue P
Big difference was, when we scored, we tried to defend the one goal. When they equalised, they put us under pressure, trying to win. Thing is, we still don’t have an answer for the press.
We lost all sense of shape and rhythm NYG. I hadn’t noticed trying to defend the goal. I just thought Brighton came out for the second half in a better frame of mind than Arsenal. The half time talk must have been grittier
It’s okay though winning trophies are not everything?
Shame on any Gonner who watched this season and says we are a signing away from being the ‘ best there is ‘
Is that the best you can come up with Dan? It has absolutely nothing to do with what I posted
Why I said title is done
Test is with your eyes
Simply not playing well enough to go on the run needed to make up lost ground
Not aimed at you.
The quote was
if I were still a paying customer, I’d be more vocal about my expectations, but now that I just watch free from afar, I’m not so fussed when we don’t achieve. and am satisfied that we are among England’s top sides.
There was also an article where we were one signing from being the ‘ best there is ‘
So not saying anything not true I’m afraid
A draw away at Brighton and a lot of negative comments, making it look like a loss. The team should be given a breather owing to injuries to key players and suspension of Timber.
Saliba was unfortunate that he conceded the penalty that they scored..
We would have been on top of the league now,if not for Liverpool that seems to be having an extra ordinary season thus far. The question is will Liverpool be able to sustain the momentum till end of the season?
It doesn’t matter if they do or don’t.
We are not playing well enough to take advantage
Please can somebody explain to me why arteta withdrew our best player at half time, I’ve seen arteta reluctantly withdraw
defensive players even when they are on yellow card, the chance of nwaneri receiving another is very slim and yet he was eager to sub him for that mediocre martinelli. He’s stupid obsession with that useless martinelli will undo whatever good work he has done. I think the referee was stupid to award such soft penalty too
Presumably because he had been booked and Arteta could not risk another 10 man battle against Brighton.While Nwaneri is highly promising he needs to learn when to take on players and when not to and to be more secure in possession.While I have a high for Brighton as a Club, in Veltman, they have a thug in their midst yet referees seem to ignore his nastiness and today Taylor was no different.Tactically, Arteta ought to have played Martinelli on the left where he could have exploited Veltman’s lack of pace, particularly as Trossard was not having one of his better days.Game set and match to Liverpool I’m afraid.
Tea, he was subbed off due to a muscle injury and apparently will be out for a while.
@Sue the mistake by Saliba is not the problem today. Wr played very poorly and with the tactics and lack of creativity even if we buy the best striker in the world he will struggle to score. The team is now worse than last season. Not matter how much people might fight for Arteta performances and results are showing that for the investment and time given he has FAILED.
Simba
Saliba gave away the penalty which gave Brighton a much needed boost imo
The team that Arteta put out was constricted by those who weren’t available
That doesn’t entirely excuse a poor second half where they looked as though they were a mid table outfit
That was 60min on the clock. Whole half hour + to find a goal and it never looked like it was going to happen. The team is set up to only defend and when it’s time to attack we look unconvincing and sloppy
The mistake was a problem but as you say, the way we went about the game was bigger.
Certainly, this was a subpar game from Arsenal particularly in the second half. The game highlighted some of the limitations of the squad.
Rotating and yet performing at a high level was always going to a be a challenge particularly when some of our best players couldn’t start or were unavailable.
But David, it showed the limitations in Arteta. But OH David we can’t say that can we. But it is true.
Answer this David. 2.2 points average with Partey in midfield. 1.3 point and less after today, average with Partey RB. Now Arteta must do statistics and even if he doesn’t. It clearly doesn’t work, why does he persist with somethingthat clearlydoesn’twork? Surely he must be more clever than that?
Worst football match I’ve ever watched in my LIFE! Rubbish tactics. Time-wasting from the 20th minute?! Since when did this become acceptable at Arsenal? Is this the Arsenal DNA Josh talked about when he rightly kicked out Emery for similar type of football? NO. Arteta needs to wake up and stop this nonsense mentality.
Embarrassing!!!!!
You are right.Time wasting after20 mins as they thought game was won .This is Arsenal all over.They got what they deserved.The trouble is we very rarely buy decent players .Most of them end up going on load and being sold for virtually nothing.We need to start to bring in more players through ourselves and giving them more of a chance rather than buying more rubbish
QD, good job you weren’t around in mid 70’s and early 80’s. The football was worse then than now.
U can bookmark this. These season will be the very last we are going to be “very close “to winning the league. Chelsea, Man city and of course Liverpool will be better than us next season.
At moment you wouldn’t even be able to say we are very close
Disappointing result to go along with a disappointing performance.
Contrary to a few posters, I thought Merino played well in the first half. Composed on the ball, and a couple of times skillfully beat opposing players including when setting up Nwaneri for his goal.
As for Nwaneri being subbed at halftime, he’s got a muscle injury which will keep him out for a while.
Regarding the penalty, now I think Anthony Taylor is the best ref in the PL but how on earth can he give a penalty for an accidental clash of heads. Absolute joke.
Guys Arsenal’s midfield without Partey will always cause problems to our team, it’s clearly weak. Since we had few options on the bench I think it would be more helpful playing Calafiori on the right back, then Skelly on the left than having a Midfield without Partey. And Nwaneri was the best option in today’s squad to stand in Saka’s position, a sub was insane.
So you would’ve kept Nwaneri on even though he was injured and will now be out for a while according to Mikel ?