Disappointing Arsenal drop two more points in title race after Brighton draw

Arsenal played out a 1-1 draw on their trip to the Amex Stadium against Brighton this evening, delivering a significant blow to their title ambitions.

Title-chasing Arsenal started the match in fine form, causing Brighton all sorts of problems early on, with Gabriel Jesus’ tame shot being comfortably saved.

However, Ethan Nwaneri opened the scoring shortly afterwards, following a superb pass from Mikel Merino.

The teenager once again demonstrated why he is more than just hype. But Arsenal knew how dangerous Brighton could be, and the Seagulls began probing for an equaliser.

Simon Adingra came very close to scoring for Brighton, but he lost his balance at the crucial moment, allowing Arsenal to escape unscathed.

Merino had a chance to double Arsenal’s lead shortly after but headed wide, as the visitors pushed to take full control of the game.

Both teams made changes at halftime, with Nwaneri not reappearing for the second half, as he was replaced by Gabriel Martinelli.

The fresh substitutions gave both teams renewed energy, but it was Arsenal who cracked first. William Saliba conceded a penalty, which Joao Pedro confidently converted to level the match.

Brighton continued pressing for a winner, and their attacking intent unsettled Arsenal. Yankuba Minteh came agonisingly close to scoring, adding to the visitors’ frustrations.

As the Seagulls grew in confidence, Arsenal struggled to maintain their composure, frequently losing possession despite the introduction of Martin Odegaard.

Thomas Partey’s weak header from a late free-kick epitomised Arsenal’s disappointing night as they dropped two crucial points in the title race.