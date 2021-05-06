Disappointing Arsenal dumped out at the semi-final stage

Arsenal have been eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Unai Emery’s Villarreal side, after we failed to get on the scoresheet at the Emirates as we were frustrated into the stalemate.
We started the match brightly, looking positive in the build-up, but it was Bernd Leno who was the first to be put to work as he was forced to deny Samuel Chukwueze’s long-range effort.
The visitors seemed happy to be happy in possession, but the Nigerian may have been the only one told to try and catch the goalkeeper off guard.
Arsenal continued to work their way up the field, and were gradually making waves into the final third, and Pierre-Emerick’s snapshot teased as it hit the outside of the far post midway through the opening half.
Auba had another effort before the end of the half but was unable to challenge the goalkeeper, and we ended the half with some disappointing crosses into the box, with nobody on the other end of it.
The second-half started with some gusto however. Nicolas Pepe had a great chance minutes after the restart, but he failed to guide his instinctive effort on target.
The same could be said for Emile Smith Rowe only moments after that also when the ball broke to him inside the opposition box, but again we fluffed our lines at the crucial moment.
Despite us having much of the game, Leno again had to pull out another great save to keep us in the match with 30 minutes still to play after the counter-attack, and the anxiety was building as the clock ticked down.
Martinelli came off the bench to replace Odegaard as we carried on in search of that all-important goal.
Our next big chance came on the counter. Nicolas Pepe picked up the ball to run down the right, before laying up the overlapping Hector Bellerin. The Spaniard picks out Aubameyang in the box who leaps high over the two defenders, but his effort bounces off the inside of the post and spins towards goal, but it stayed out.
This was PEA’s last action as he was replaced by Lacazette, and Willian soon followed replacing Tierney.
We continued to pump crosses into the box to no avail, and time wasn’t on our side as continued to struggle to force a real save out of their goalkeeper.
Despite five minutes being added onto the final 90, it wasn’t to be.
We certainly didn’t deserve it on today’s performance, and our bottle in front of goal has ultimately cost us in both legs.
Will the manager’s job now come under question with the severe prospect of not playing in Europe next season?
Patrick
Arteta out!
All who still want this man at our club are not real fans..
Fake fan here 🙋🏼♂️
Trust the process last season- we came out 8th and dumped out of Europa. Thankfully won the FA.
Trust the process this season- we have been swimming in 10th all through the season and now out of all competition.
Some Fans believe we need to overhaul the squad before Arteta can succeed. Give a good coach this squad and we won’t be in 10th in the league and definitely we won’t be beaten by an average Villarreal team. Our first bit of business next season is getting a first team coach.
I want the idiot sack with immediate effect he is very poor in team selection
Jimmy Bauer
I agree. The best supporters would find Arteta’s reign unacceptable. He must go now.
So I reframe for a long while to write anything here until our season came to a close.
Here we see it. In a dismal 0-0.
Tactically MA got it so wrong, and in that we see the lack of experience he has at the top level.
But who can come in and manage arsenal right now?
Mikel will get another season unless the board make him the scapegoat.
We played against a well drilled defensive display and yet they managed 7 shots on goal against our dire 1.
Our midfield of partey alone in on his own was such a poor decision. He couldnt get the ball anywhere as all the lines were blocked. Our defence then kept passing sideways and when we got it forward, it was always too slow and passive…and forward being in wide areas with still alot of work to be done.
I know from a management point of view, shifting this squad as much as we have this season, it has had a huge impact on the stability of the team. Yet still more sales and deals will need to be done before we see a new squad shaped. Plus the number of scouts and backroom staff we have released it all totals to 20 members of arsenal playing staff and general staff leaving this season.
This shift must have a huge impact on the club. Is it for the better? Only time will tell. But I appreciate this shift has made major adjustment for everyone remaining at the club.
We are stripping back this club to its bare bones… is it in order to create new arsenal or to destroy arsenal?
The board has already gone through manager and football director twice over, will the axe now fall on the next 2 in Edu and Arteta?
Alot of sadness feels my soul, but for what it’s worth, Martinelli Balogun Saka ESR Tierney Gabriel Partey Pepe Wilock make me believe we have something of a core to work with
Kudos to Emery for nullifying our attacks, despite being lucky tonight. I’d be surprised and grateful if Arteta stays next season though, because I want to see his new ideas
Grateful? 😳
It’s not just Artetas fault The main erson to blame this, season is Aubameyang There’s been a lot of talk of who we need to buy in the summer but we need a top class striker Aubameyang and Lacazette whether he stays are not the answer Martinelli is too light weight Apart from Saka Tierney Smith Rowe and maybe Harding the rest of the twenty five man squad are not going to tske Arsenal anywhere I fear Arteta will go but that’s not the answer
Everyone lauds Smith Rowe but he’s just as ineffectual. Gives 35 minutes out of ninety and out of those thirty five….struggles and does very little
He hasn’t had a new ideas since he arrived. Just the same clueless approach game after game..
He’s a rookie, so he made some line-up selection mistakes and couldn’t minimize the defenders’ bad decisions. I believe he’s lost the dressing room, but hopefully Kroenke keeps him
Lost the dressing room means it is over. Emery lost the room and of he goes. Holding on will only hinder progress. I really hope you’re being sarcastic.
@gotanidea you hope kroenkes keep him ? What for exactly? We are a laughing stock in case you haven’t noticed 🙆♂️
For his new tactics. One transfer window will likely be enough to improve the squad
gotanidea
Are you on planet earth? Have you taken magic mushrooms? Did you watch this shite?
Arteta has had a whole season, and 2 transfer markets. I don’t see new ideas. 4 shots on target over 180 minutes. Just not good enough
Not new ideas but he brought new players like Willian for 35m over 3 years. And resigned Ceballos… Oh and got rid of the keeper that helped him win the FA 👍
My man Coquelin was also on his game too. They can surprise Utd. I was expecting Emery to bring this kind of intensity when he came here but then he failed. That home win vs Spurs in his first season was a perfect example of his style. A shame it didn’t end well.
Villareal’s defense were great, but I don’t think they could block all Man United’s shots
Lets wait and see. I don’t think they really had a proper go. Emery’s teams are hard to beat. He has a certain way he makes them press that makes you concede all the balls to them in midfield
I am beginning to think you are anti-arsenal, what new idea can this man bring to this team? ARSENAL is not a learning tool for a rookie coach!
Which new ideas? The man has no clue about coaching! We need an experienced manager ASAP! Sack Arteta bevor the summer window and let an experienced manager take over! Arteta brought nothing to our team, except some unexpected FA-Cup glory last year. Enough is enough! Kroenke out-Artera out!
There are only two available high-profile managers and I doubt their English skills. It will be very costly to hijack Ten Hag from Ajax, because he just extended his contract
GAI, there are a dozen managers available this night. anyone is available. Arteta must be sacked. Viera, Allegri are available. Anyone here who still supports arteta does not love this club. This is shameful.
There are many experienced managers out there, who with the right price and projekt may would come to Arsenal. Just watch what Bayern did with Nagelsmann. If a club has ambition, it brings in the best players and coaches.
No. I don’t want to see his new ideas. Arsenal is not a lab experiment. Let’s all move on and ascend to a new beginning.
You no well @Gotanidea
Goi, your aren’t a real person are you! You saw his ideas tonight and last week, TRYING TO COPY PEP AND FAILING BADLY. He is a fake!
He just had one full season as a manager, so some mistakes are normal. It’ll be better to sack him in December if he doesn’t show any progress, to warn the players
sack him now. December it will be dejavu
GAI, no offense my brother, But Arteta must be sacked this night. Pleae, there is no justification for him to keep his job. ARTETA IS A BAD MANAGER. The league table dont lie. i am very surprised you are still supporting this disappointment. He is a pretender. This is the height of it.
Gai You are such are berk and you are trying to wind up true arsenal fans as I suspect you are a fake so go and support your real club there’s a good boy
One might be forgiven to think he made that comment only to get a reaction. What is there to be grateful about?
Grateful to be knocked out of all competitions and leave butt marks on 10th because we have been sitting there for ages?
A fake fan wouldn’t stay on JA for years
I just like to see Arteta’s ideas. His plan doesn’t work now, but let’s see after the transfer window in the summer
I would like to see his ideas and plans too but not at Arsenal.
Are u serious?
Grateful? Grateful really? It is one thing to want him to stay but to be grateful? This one is up there with your best tactics ever seen.
His tactics are great, but maybe he made some mistakes in the training
I will be very grateful to Kroenke if he get us a “real” coach and manager. Someone like Brendan Rodgers.
GAI- his tactics were not great tonight were they? And have not been most of the season
Why on gods earth do you believe he will be better next season ??????
Dude do you ever read back what you write. Which part of Artetas tactics are great. they are pathetic and that’s why we have been found out all season. I can write a book how poor arteta tactics are and believe me not only figuratively.
@G Please ……your comments this season either proves you are a spud troll or that you have less than 5% football knowledge.
Give the novice another season? Ideas? And i thought the loser who lost the unloseable elections supporters were the silly ones
He’s an algorithm … clearly not human so not sure why we are getting all excited … it’s like when your sat nav starts giving out preprogrammed instructions when road layout has changed … best to just switch it off and revert to common sense
Are you kidding or what?
We had no shot on target for 90 mins….
Spineless performance. It’s better we lost. Man UTD would have thumped this team like anything.
Time’s up MA. Maybe you should play chess instead of football. You’ll fair better.
Shame to be the the team that spoils the much-hyped, all-English Euro final.
Congrats to Vill for being calmer, smarter and hungrier despite already having the goal advantage. Their pressing is very intense.
Wonder what is next for Arsenal. Oh well, MOTM is Coquelin.
I will always remember his 14/15 season and even that of 15/16. He never got the credit he deserved because he wasn’t expensive.
It’s unfortunate that everything is defined with money first before ability. I’m actually glad Coq is doing fine. He looks like he is enjoying playing football.
He was judged off perception than from the eye test. He could’ve had a far better career if not for injuries. They stifled him like many of our players. Crazy to think the guy has actually bossed every one of the top 6 teams. He even bossed Barcelona in the Spanish Cup at Valencia.
*top 5
He made a comment about Arsenal being changed too much since he left, with all the players he kept in touch having left except Lacazette. So much for those still blaming the great Arsene for our current condition (in oxygenator).
No point correcting them HH. It’s so obvious yet they keep on singing the same tune on poor squad inheritance.
Arteta experiment is done. He’s far from ready. Get him out, and Kroenke’s need to sell because THEY DONT EVEN CARE! It’s frustrating when owners care about nothing beyond their own wallets!
Hi RSH, this defeat is the most painful defeat i have witnessed as an arsenal fan. i feel like crying now. ENOUGH OF THIS NONSENSE. #ARTETA OUT. that should be trending now
And yet, no one is surprised by the result and the state of our season.. same crap, different toilet! Thank you Arteta! Bye!!
Any result in the UCL final would be a big blow to us. Imagine City winning it before us or Chelsea, our London rivals winning their 2nd UCL. Pain either way. The Europa League was the only trophy that could save us some face. Having said that I believe UE’s experience shown and he’s prove n that he’s a master of the competition. I would not be shocked to see him beat Man Utd. Now there’s gonna be more backlash from fans on Arteta and the team from here onwards. At least I can take a break from here now.
Arteta Out!!!
Arteta has completely lost it!
Playing Tierney when he’s CLEARLY not match fit
Bellerin should never put on the Arsenal shirt again, terrible for years now
Playing Auba when he’s terrible at leading the line and leading the team
Martinelli on the bench
ESR and Odegaard together rarely works
Partey getting worse and worse the longer he’s playing under Arteta. Was fantastic when he arrived before MA tactics
This loss is dedicated to all Arteta fans…..
A match we needed to win and we mustered a total of 1 shot on target..
Dominated by a weaker team on our own ground…
Emery head and shoulders over Pep’s ball boy!
And some we actually hounding Emery…
Sit back and enjoy as arsenal descend into mid table mediocrity..
Please sack Artetar now or the club will be doom for ever. Shame on the owner
Sweet revenge by Emery on Arsenal
But Man Utd will tear Villarreal apart
Arteta should be sacked tomorrow. Do not hire Maurizio Sarri….he is useless. Kroenke out. Half the players out. We need a TOP manager….it’s obvious.
Agree. RAFA!
GAI..you will be glad will you..
This guy works to just rile up fans…
He’d be happy to see Artetas new ideas he says
Manu would have done to us what Chelsea did to us at Baku. Let’s save ourselves the embarrassment. Same old same old….. if ex players aint scoring against us, then ex manager is defeating Atsenal in a crucial game…. I knew it was going to be a long night when Aubamenyang hit the wood work.
Good ebening everyone……..
The season is officially over. No European football next season whatsoever. We are now a mid table team.
Your words do really sink in pretty badly… But they are 100% true. Time to open a new chapter and start from scratch. Arsenal indeed isn’t any more an elite team. I don’t see us attracting any good players, if we don’t hire an elite coach.
That’s the best way forward.
Arteta can not beat an Arsenal reject when he has a superior team. The axe has got to come on his head that was an awful piece of management tonight, setting the team up like that and playing so much toothless football. The coaching from Arteta is a fraud, he is waaaaaaay out of his depth and the football is atrocious. Sack by tomorrow, absolutely useless.
Oh and dont let me see any idiot defend him, if they do they know nothing about football.
You must have missed the comment from the spud troll @gai who wants to see the novices new ideas
JustPoor.
Lacklustre, chase ball football with no real flow and system of play.
I expect arteta to be kept. I mean Kroenke doesn’t care and who of any worth would come to AFC with no European football and a weak underbelly anyway?
Release or sell the players like nketiah, willian,elneny, bellerin, and sack the rookie manager ,he is clueless he’s the reason where we’re at the moment, now he is killing our club , the board is laughing stock they will back him because he’s is a yes man to them, top players don’t come here that’s for sure
One shot on target in a semi final against a very average team lol. The humiliation is complete. No European football next season and we’re told to trust the process they can f##k the process get that clown Arteta out of Arsenal tonight! Pathetic!
Kev, there is no f*****g process.
Reggie I’m starting to think Arteta is unsackable he should have been gone months ago! I’ll wake up tomorrow and he’ll still be manager.. because that club couldn’t run a raffle absolutely clueless every single one of them! Fuming.
I was told today I wasnt a fan when I said Arteta should be sacked even if (a big if ) we won EL .
For me he has to go tomorrow,no wasting funds on him in the summer just to sack him 3 months into the new season ,else we are back to square one with a new manager and players he does not want.
And the first time in the 26 years with the European football ,but let’s trust the process 😂
Spot on Dan I would sack him tonight he’s been a failure let’s not sugar coat it, he’s out of his depth! You are a real fan mate, you would seriously need to have your head buried in the sand to think Arteta is the man to take this club forward! That was a semi final and I was bored out of my mind watching it, much like most games under Arteta!
It is the process of bringing Big Sam to Emirates.
Haven’t felt this much pain in a very long time…
My dear arsenal at the hands of a Fraud…being coaxed on by a heartless owner..
Dark days ahead Ladies and Gents
Nothing wrong with the Manager. I say he should stay on. He inherited that useless team. That team was not good enough. We have to rebuild on this no use sacking the manager. Was it not the same Emery that could do nothing with this team? And Everyone blamed him. It just goes to show we need a total revamp. Stop blaming the manager for players inadequacy. That’s it the season is done. The Manager knows how to fix this. A new manager would mean another season with nothing and than try and rebuild again. This is what some fans are not getting.
LogicMay 6, 2021 at 10:09 pm
Hope Arteta goes and takes fans like you with him, who have no ambition and desire to achieve anything. No football fan of any top club would even dare to take side of a failed manager like Arteta but you my friend have come up with tumphs. Being a loyal supporter is one thing but being blind and stupid is next level.
You want a relegation battle next season am i right , we have a decent sqaud comparing to villareal or other teams with the likes of west ham, everton, aston villa, or even Leicester . Look at our position in the table.
I agree 100% players on the whole not gooe enough The squad needs a complete overhaul Have been supporting Arsenal for fifty years and this season has been onof the worse apart ftom 75/76 and the Don Howe years Give Arteta next season A new manager is not the answer
Francis Coquelin has told The Telegraph that Arsenal have changed so much since his departure that Alexandre Lacazette is the only Gunners star he still speaks to.
The midfielder spent a decade on Arsenal’s books, making 160 appearances for the club before leaving in 2018.
He only left the Gunners just over two years ago. But Coquelin outlined just how much is different compared with when he left the Emirates for Valencia.
“There has been so much change at the club that a lot of people I was close to are no longer there,” he has told The Telegraph. “We [Coquelin and Lacazette] were team-mates in the national team at all levels. Now [I keep in touch] with no one else.”
Keyword “a lot of people”
Thank you Coquelin for countering fiction with truth.
@d…..another spud troll. Admin, you gotta keep these trolls out
You look at Chelsea and you can’t help but envy them as an arsenal fan…..Tuchel came in and we can see progress in their play. They are playing in two finals (Fa cup and champions league). Who would have thought it two months ago.
After what Arteta did in a short time last season, I was looking forward to this season but it’s been really disappointing. Maybe he isn’t up to it yet. Very sad. Arsenal is going down…
And how much did Chelsea spend on players?
how much did villarreal spend on their players?
Doby, we have spent almost same as them in last 3-4 years. How much did Chelsea spent year before this. It’s about being ambitious, lampard’s Chelsea was above us and they won all group matches in champions League but still got the boot because owner garb the opportunity to hire a better manager and wanted the club to succeed. Where as our board kept hold of Arteta even though with team struggling big time and now look where we are. Now don’t bullshxt yourself with team building excuse how much time did lampard, Anchelotti and tuchel get for team building.
Logic, well said….
I find it funny when someone is asking how much chelsea spent. We are quick to forget we have spent some cash too…. if we leave sentiments aside, we can see Chelsea progressed while we regress….. again, it’s sad that arsenal are in this situation.
Imagine where they’ll be once Tuchel brings in some of his own players – scary!!
The market value of players that is required if you have ambition and want to actually compete for major trophies…
But Lampard mismanaged the players and see the improvement Tuchel is bringing. Pirlo has mismanaged juve and Arteta has killed our squad. You can’t tell me this squad isn’t good enough to at least finish 6th or beat this average Villarreal team.
This is part of the reason; Chelsea have a far better squad. Could another manager have done better with Arsenal’s squad. Difficult to say as Arsenal have an unbalanced squad.
The senior players are not good enough so the young players are being overplayed. This is bound to lead to variable results.
The lack of squad depth is serious and seriously underestimated by many on here.
It’s easy to blame Arteta but he really does not have a great squad. He needs everyone fit for the team to mount a serious challenge in any competition. Unfortunately, he does not even have this.
Could a different approach have worked? Quite possibly, but it’s easy to be critical when things have gone wrong. If one of Aubameyang’s chances had gone in it would have been have been a different story.
I concur… Good points.
Exactly… now that is progress!!!!!.
Sue, scarier still if Chelsea buy Haaland!!
That doesn’t bear thinking about, Andrew 😄
I am Gutted like all arsenal fans. I really cannot see an easy fix to the situation that our club is in. Is it the ownership, the players or the management? Who knows but I certainly don’t.
Everyone talks about the incredible change at Chelsea when they replaced Lampard with Tuschell. I don’t think it’s as simple as that with our Club. We are in the Shite and sacking Arteta is not going to have an overnight change for the better.
Edward, so if you fail with an approach and you know it’s not working then an intelligent mind will always try some other solution or another approach. Spending time and money on a failed Project under a failed head Edu/Arteta will get you no where. If we stick with this we will fall into a much bigger whole. Ppl don’t get it here that being out of Europe is a big finencial blow for the club specially with pandemic. We will striggle big time with finances and slowly the club will shrink more we stay out of Europe.
Shocking all round tonight and the sad thing is it didn’t surprise me, this is the sad reality of what we’ve become…
No European football next season and we only have ourselves to blame. This season has been absolutely horrendous and I can’t wait for it to end.
One shot on what was the most important game of our season – unbelievable.
Well done to Unai.. I’ll be rooting for him in the final.
I’m done with hearing how MA is the one to take us forward… Pep, come and get him in the morning please.
No sane person Sue can honestly think Arteta can take us forward, he has failed badly in his remit.
There’s the clueless gotnoidea rooting for the clueless arteta
Reggie, wait for a day and all his fan base will start to crawl out from under the rock. You will see how it’s not Arteta’s fault for the team display this season, how we are rebuilding and what shxt players he has got. These guys are masters of excuses. I can already see one or two pop up 🤣😂
Sadly, the spud trolls @gai and dboy have managed to infiltrate the site. Continuing to bait us with their praise of the novice
Honestly Sue.
The most disappointing thing is that Villareal (assembled for a fraction of the cost) were the better team over the 2 legs and I too will be rooting for them in the EL final even though it may be in vain.
Rightly put Sue, we need an owner like Chelsea and City in passion for football as well. You can say what ever to them but they take interest in the club as football fans not just as business. That’s why they are proactive and cease the opportunities where as we are not even reactive and just keep on making one excuse after another. First it was ozil, then Guendozi, then Saliba, then some sort of player rebellion, then not spending billions..etc etc. I think the whole club ppl need to be moved on including Edu the retirement planner.
I’ll rooting for him too. Perhaps your son in law might regret wishing to face the EL specialist.
Why, we only need one goal, Why Arteta……
We need change….. Arteta out.
First real…
Now arsenal…
💔
OT
I feel for roma as well,de gea what a matvh he had💯
Didn’t deserve it. I can’t lie. The manager is still serving his apprenticeship. The first half was dead. Second half he finally took off Odegaard. Needed Elneny energy imo as we ask too much of Partey. Auba was unlucky though given the scraps he was fed.
The team were not able to handle the occasion. Need quality reinforcements who can keep the ball. Surely AMN could do a job amongst this lot. Need strong keeper to play positive and quick. The revolution starts now!
Partey and ESR was so tired as they are Almost the only two who recover the ball in midfield.
Saka is obviously exhausted, he losses all duels, he lacked his normal energy (for few games already).
ElNeny would have helped but he wanted to attack more, bringing attackers in, snd list midfield.
Any we have no good headers, except for center backs.
Lol..
A team that needed to win mustered one shot on target vs Villarreal that mostly defended with 7 shots on target..
That says it all.
And the clueless gotanidea keeps talking trash about Arteta’s positional play when we are so dull, slow and lethargic in moving the ball forward.
Players lack ideas and don’t know what to do with the ball even after it has arrived. Shame
Arteta must be an Alchemist – he turns quality players into useless ones. Auba, William, Partey all suddenly becomes ordinary.
Thank you Arteta. It’s time you left.
*become
The owners need to be held responsible for this. When they should be investing in the team they were too busy milking the club to fund their other investments.Almost Half of that team is inexperienced at this level. What did you people expect?
@d
Still here? Didnt expect us to hire a novice. Still upset that moaner got sacked before a final?
This is the moment we all confirm our true position as Arsenal FC! The distance we have fallen over the years can finally be realised!
The club are where they are because of the way they are run. We are a mid table team and nothing more. As much as we might not like it or accept it, it is true!
Arsenal as a club may be one of the wealthiest but that will change now. The loss of revenue from European football will have massive consequences on the squad and the funds available!
This is a very sad day 🙁
Time for excuses is over. This most abysmal chapter in the history of this great club must end now. Arteta MUST be fired. Wasting 30M on Willian, stunting the growth of Saliba, lack of ability to lead the payers, no ability to identify and nurture talent….I could go on and on.
This decline started before Arteta came. Maybe you should start looking at the owners and the way they run this club. Since Stan Kroenke took over 100% ownership Arsenal have been in decline. No Manager can fix this. The Manager will become the scapegoat once again just like before and the decline will continue.
Problem is, people are to blind to realize this
This is one of the issues. It is easier however to focus on one individual in this type of situation.
I think Arteta is out of his depths. He has succeeded in turning Arsenal into a mid-table team. I even like the way it turned out because we would have just gone to the final to be defeated by Man Utd. I knew he lost the tie from the first leg when he experimented playing a false 9. Arsenal is not a laboratory for Arteta. We need an experienced coach.
It’s sad to see that the lack of ambition and progress has rubbed off onto some fans.
The teams who succeed are fearless when it comes to sacking a manager who is clearly in over his head.
I’m so devastated right now, Arsenal winning would have made me a millionaire. I’m not one to call for any manager’s head but Arteta surely has to go by the end of the season, we have no clear pattern and there’s no single sign of improvement. #Arteta out
Even my friend who’s a Spurs fan feels sorry for me, This is so humiliating.
That’s awful, Gibson, sympathy from a spud 😞
Thanks Sue and Yes, he actually see my bet ticket and was rooting for me genuinely, something that has never happened for the past 24 years we’ve known ourselves. I feel so empty right now.
*saw
Aww keep your chin up.. there’s only one way to go ⬆️
Arteta was an experiment
He had no managerial experience, was cheaper than alternatives and easy for Kronke to control
I’m not ungrateful for the FA Cup. In fact I was happy for him to continue after that. But he’s simply not good enough
Time for him to go I’m afraid
I’m supposed to be angry but i guess this defeat is for the best. Now we can all agree that this false coach should leave arsenal by tomorrow morning.
Kudos to ESR the only positive from tonight, he worked his socks off and was the only player out there who came to play tonight, kept pushing team forward while others kept passing backwards and sideways.
Agree Son – Im more just numb now than angry. We cant say we were unlucky, or beaten by a good team. Given almost a free pass all the way to the final, and we even blew that. Nothing good we can say about our club at the moment. It’s just such a sad night for all of us.
I don’t know what to think.
After watching the first 20 mins I didn’t think we’d win to be honest and as disappointed as I am with this result it will make the club act I’m sure.
Yup
Arteta is on thin ice and I had high hopes but tonight has shown that the club must be at a crossroads with him
If Arteta does go I’m not confident that the club will bring in the right man anyway
Very bad news indeed
Agree. Arteta, is not right, the next guy wont be right, the owners are definitely not right. Bad time to be an Arsenal fan.
SueP, the way we played in first half was surely the manager tactics to not concede and play with caution. Sorry but we were poor over both legs and Areta got done by Emery. When you play away from home in first leg you need to be more adventurous and brave because your away goals count so much. We played cautious both first halves away as well as home that cost us the tie. Arteta’s mistake, he tried to nick a own nil advantage and also in last part of second half why take striker off. He should have kept Auba on and substituted one of the defenders. You need to be brave, plus you need to go all out for victory specially when your whole season depends on it. Liverpool went out to Madrid as well but boy did they give them a match at Anfiled we needed to do the same for 90minutes not 45 minutes of conservative football.
Some players played well tonight: ESR, Pepe, Partey, Holding. The rest was mediocre or abysmal like Ödergaard, Saka who should have been brought down at halftime. The major problem was nevertheless the clueless tactics from Arteta. Every attack in the exact same way, the only change was Saka and Pepe changing sides. This is worse than AW last 2-3 years or Emery’s last year… We are so one-sided, every team can defend against us. So it’s apparently a coach issue, cause we do have some good players in our squad and we should be doing much better. I would expect Artetas contract to be terminated next thing in the morning. He’s done a pretty good job offloading some deadwood but he’s not the type of manager we need right now. He has nothing more to give to the team
Not a long post, as right now it would simply be a stream of abuse.
Emotionally invested in this club since the early 60’s.
This is killing me.
A word for Unai Emery.
Over two legs of football, the man totally nullified us.
We had ONE shot on target tonight.
Emery played two banks of four, leaving no space between the lines leaving us totally clueless.
So laugh at his accent all you want, he’ll enjoy the final !
1st half, with his tactics, you woukd have thought we were 2 nil up.
Really sad to be right all the time.
Not a single one here commented that the novice wasnt the right one for us after the FA Cup. Ooh…give him a season and even some bullies here @JF regularly shouted at sensible posters here who pointed out the novices shortcomingd. He had some fortune during that FA run and sure I relished the win BUT I saw the lack of philosophy, poor tactics and thought then, his luck was not going to hold and true enough.
My heart held hope but sadly the head proved correct. Unfortunately, poor decisions by the idiots running the club has dragged us to this level. Hiring a novice? Only consolation is the yanks purse has just snapped shut and he will decide to sell.
So pissed off at the novice that I would not even give him the grace to last out the season
Let then sack arteta
When we look at this team, who do we think could make a difference? We don’t have the tools be in any final. We’ll get messacred. Everybody keeps crying for Martenelli but what does he bring to the team? Saka and ESR have shown what they can bring. Let’s face it we need to spend close to £200m to get this team back on track. Where is the owners?? What are they going to do about it?
Can we sack Arteta now?
Anyone would gave serous complains?
If Arteta is sacked, I am afraid his managerial career might come to an end.
10th game at home without scoring in a season. First time ever happened in our history!
And Big Sam rocking up on Sunday….
I don’t see any reason why Arteta should remain at Arsenal after today. Up till now, he hasn’t got any idea of how to improve the team, lacklustre performance week after week and i don’t see any process to trust here. Arsenal needs an experienced coach to manage the team, definitely not Arteta.
Enough of it Arteta. He’ll be gone tomorrow…surely.
This game was played by two teams with very average players. Villarreal won because they were better coached and organized. I wonder if the heaped on praise Arteta gave to the Kroenkes’ in response to their Super League proposal will save his job? Still, we didn’t get relegated, so perhaps Ebenezer Kroenke will keep Arteta because it is cheaper than sacking him!!!!
(There is a rumour that the Glazers will buy Harry Kane this summer to placate the United fans. The Kroenke’s will probably buy Bamboo Cane to motivate the team (six of the best for Arteta?).
Sacking the manager would not solve our problems. It’s starts at the board and owners. We supporters should put pressure on the Kroenke all way!!
…..we supporters? Never seen you before, never heard you slam the owners before, now you come on to rub salt?
You do realise the yank doesnt micro manage and he has not shut the purse? I still want him gone but our decline has been at the feet of the middle management who hired a novice .
For one Arsenal was never in this game,Emery took out the whole team from the get go. dont let auba two shots on the post fool us. we were poor. I said from the first leg our pressing need to improve, but for sure our pressing it was worst than the first leg. How can we sit off a team let them every player have the ball for 10 to 15 seconds before we start pressing. so awful. where is the drive to know that we are behind and that we need a goal and let villareal come at us. we played crap, and we got crap result. Emery shows arteta how to manage a game without coming out of first gear. Arteta is a novice that needs to go. no more learning on the job. so pathetic. I hope the arteta fanboys will quiet down now. nothing more to play for in the season. ARTETA DEFINATELY OUT FOR ME.
Project Arteta has FAILED! He should be thrown out at the end of the season.
Big time, QD!!
Hé’s a league 1 or championship manager at best..
I’m sure they lining up for his signature..
Too many, comments to read above,and they’ll probably also reflect my opinion, but what a spineless shambles. Still as a moment’ of truth it told us a lot about the manager and confirmed what has been obvious for a long time. Some players are simply not good enough. Pepe, Auba and Laca are over rated. Would anyone pay 30 million for Pepe? Has Martinellii really shown anything, yet. Partey, what’s going on there? Bellerin, turf him out or get ready for the championship. Odergaard brings nothing that ESR can’t do and he definitely has to do better. Saka needs to be properly managed or he will fade away. The sight of Nketien of the pitch meant that the game was lost. A pointless substitution. Why take Auba off in the first place? Arteta can’t be allowed to get away with this result. So many blunders and as usual it’s hard to grasp that 55 jobs at Arsenal have been lost while he and his coaching staff continuously fail to earn their wages. Final gripe, although there are many more. It’s not the defeat which hurts but the gutless way the team performed. I hope I’m not alone in saying that Arsenal fans are sick of watching,” Pep Ball for Dummies”.
If this was the meaningless WBA game I’d shrug my shoulders. But its the SF of the EC. Some very poor individual performances, but I lay this awful display solely at Arteta’s door.
1) Over-cautious throughout the first half- has to be on MA’s instructions.
2) Why can’t he motivate his team for a semi?
3) Picking Bellerin
Except for Laca being needed earlier, I wont criticise the subs – those that came on were no better than the subs. But why were the whole team so lacklustre?
4) Partey poor but still the ONLY one trying to carry and play through the middle. Left totally isolated with too much to do alone
5) Saka and Pepe poor and negative – they really need to look at themselves
6) Auba CANNOT PLAY in this formation. Starved of service? Then how did he waste 2 chances? Supposed to be a lethal striker ffs!!! When Laca plays there he sees plenty of the ball.
This game was the acid test of where we are, and Arteta failed it – badly. Set them up like a rookie, overthought and tinkered, moving people to new positions as usual. can’t motivate, overcautious, this team is now playing worse than the day he arrived.
My patience with a manager out of his depth and still not learning has run out. Crap manager, crap players, no backbone or spirit in the team, no discernable direction. Keep him and give him more money will be the same as p***ing it down the drain.
I am embarrassed to have stood by him for so long, and I feel like a character in “The Emperors New Clothes” because…
THERE IS NO PROCESS
Told you all so last season
This has been a disastrous season, with the culmination and realisation that there will be no European football for The Arsenal – the first time in 25 years.
We need to let that sink in and ask the question about ourselves as a fan base.
This is where four years of moaning about not winning “major” trophies, only finishing in top four, forever pilloring our players, believing we were entitled to be successful and belittling our past achievements has come home to roost.
I’m listening to Martin Keown and Freddie Ljunberg and what they are saying, sums up what I feel at this moment in time.
The players we have should have seen us in a european final, challenging for the top four and looking forward to next season.
MA has bought in 7 new players, set new records in relation to negative results and yet we STILL have “fans” bleating about humiliations and trying to blame others for the situation we find ourselves in tonight.
Every Arsenal fan wanted MA to succeed, to think otherwise is ridiculous – but those of us who questioned the treatment of players, queried the style of play, asked why there was no playmaker, were called all the names under the sun, asked about our allegiance to the club over player and told it was time for patience and how nieve we were.
Well, the time for patience has now become a time for vindication for those fans and it will be interesting to see what excuses they have after this game.
Make no mistake, we are in real danger of becoming the club we were in the 50’s, 60’s and 80 ‘s….. and that is down to the people in charge NOW.
The 25 year proud record of continuous European football has ended…. I await with baited breath to see who will be blamed!!!!
It’s good that God did not allow luck to keep smiling on incompetent MA and his miserable cronies. That luck that smiled on him to win FA and Charity shield and deceived many that recklessly threw their sentiments filled support behind the clown, the unqualified Pep’s understudy. Much of the blame goes to the penny pinching cheat Satan Kronke, who never have any passion for football, it has been said that one will excel in what you are passionate about, if you are just passionate in making money and neglect the mechanics and Dynamics of what really matters, what will make your focus – the money to keep rolling in with flare then you are bound to run the business to a stand still and that’s exactly what Kronke and everyone that is backing MA are doing right now, we are heading for ship wreck. It all started when Wenger was allowed to over stay and 4th place became a glorified trophy, after him Arsenal have been on a steady downward slip. The club must be wrestled out of Kronke’s grips unfailingly this time around by all means. The man’s attitude to football business as concerns Arsenal is very highly absurd and we can’t take it anymore. Common Arsenal fans what the heck is going on with this Stan of a man that should never have come into the business of running a premier league football club when you don’t have desire or interest in the game in first place. Please let the fans gather and make Emirates very turbulent until that fake man sells. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH HABA! I CAN’T SHOW MY FACE IN STREET.
Where was the intensity from the players tonight, where was the leadership on the pitch. Aruba as Captain is a complete joke. Back in 1970 when we played the second leg of the Fairs Cup Final 3-1 down we had players like McLintock, Storey ,Radford who would run through brick walls for the team. We should have been all over them in the first half but it was like it was a training session. Where was the captain geeing them up.