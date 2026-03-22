Disappointing Arsenal lose 2-0 to Man City in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup this evening, a significant blow that ended Arsenal’s hopes of completing a quadruple. The result marked a disappointing conclusion for the Gunners, who had entered the match with strong ambitions of securing multiple trophies this season.

Arsenal began the game with purpose and intensity, aware that this fixture represented the first step towards achieving their broader objective. Having faced Manchester City earlier in the campaign without defeat, there was a belief within the squad that they could secure a positive result. Their early performance reflected that confidence, as they pressed high and created promising opportunities.

A Competitive First Half

City were forced to withstand a determined Arsenal side during the opening exchanges, although they also enjoyed spells of control. Both teams demonstrated attacking intent, and chances were created at either end of the pitch. Arsenal, in particular, may feel they should have taken the lead during this period, having produced several encouraging moments in front of goal.

At the interval, both managers delivered crucial instructions to their players, knowing that fine margins would likely decide the outcome. The match remained finely balanced, with neither side able to gain a decisive advantage before the break.

City Take Control After the Interval

Upon the restart, Manchester City adopted a more aggressive approach, increasing the intensity of their attacking play and causing Arsenal significant problems. Their pressure eventually paid off when Nico O’Reilly opened the scoring on the hour mark, a goal that reflected their growing dominance.

The breakthrough appeared to unsettle Arsenal, while City gained confidence and began to assert greater control over proceedings. Just four minutes later, O’Reilly struck again to double the advantage, leaving Arsenal with a considerable challenge.

Despite making several changes in an attempt to respond, Arsenal were unable to regain momentum. City, drawing on their experience in finals, managed the game effectively and maintained their lead to secure the trophy.