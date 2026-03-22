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Disappointing Arsenal lose 2-0 to Man City in Carabao Cup final

Manchester City defeated Arsenal 2-0 to win the Carabao Cup this evening, a significant blow that ended Arsenal’s hopes of completing a quadruple. The result marked a disappointing conclusion for the Gunners, who had entered the match with strong ambitions of securing multiple trophies this season.

Arsenal began the game with purpose and intensity, aware that this fixture represented the first step towards achieving their broader objective. Having faced Manchester City earlier in the campaign without defeat, there was a belief within the squad that they could secure a positive result. Their early performance reflected that confidence, as they pressed high and created promising opportunities.

A Competitive First Half

City were forced to withstand a determined Arsenal side during the opening exchanges, although they also enjoyed spells of control. Both teams demonstrated attacking intent, and chances were created at either end of the pitch. Arsenal, in particular, may feel they should have taken the lead during this period, having produced several encouraging moments in front of goal.

At the interval, both managers delivered crucial instructions to their players, knowing that fine margins would likely decide the outcome. The match remained finely balanced, with neither side able to gain a decisive advantage before the break.

City Take Control After the Interval

Upon the restart, Manchester City adopted a more aggressive approach, increasing the intensity of their attacking play and causing Arsenal significant problems. Their pressure eventually paid off when Nico O’Reilly opened the scoring on the hour mark, a goal that reflected their growing dominance.

The breakthrough appeared to unsettle Arsenal, while City gained confidence and began to assert greater control over proceedings. Just four minutes later, O’Reilly struck again to double the advantage, leaving Arsenal with a considerable challenge.

Despite making several changes in an attempt to respond, Arsenal were unable to regain momentum. City, drawing on their experience in finals, managed the game effectively and maintained their lead to secure the trophy.

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  1. Our only hope is EPL as we can’t win a final game in or champions league with this style. The teams in the final notch better and can easily purnish us with this pedestrian style of game. This is what you end up with when you tolerate crappy football all season. Our 2nd half performance is exactly how we have been playing every 2nd half this season. We haven’t had a game changer this season and every sub plays the same way as the player they sub out. Madueke, Martinelli, Eze, Jesus have not challenging the starters and no improvement on the field when they come in. Our style is always the same regardless of the personnel, which makes the whole thing stale

    Reply

  3. At the point now where I don’t think winning the premier league should be enough to save Arteta. Another awful performance, poor substitutions and and over reliance on players. Why not take Havertz or Victor off for Norgaard and survive that twenty minute onslaught. Then change one of Rice or Zumbi when momentum swings back our way. The final straw was brining Jesus on instead of throwing on Dowman.

    Reply

  7. Shambolic performance and we lost. Saka should never start in upcoming games and he has been awful this season. Try Maduke in the right wing.Arteta should withdraw the plan of playing Rice and Zubimendi together since it’s affecting our attacking game. And I wonder how Arteta couldn’t spot Hincapie’s struggles after the yellow card. If he had introduced Califori in the second half, Arsenal would have different outcome.

    Reply

  8. Its not a secret that I think the way we play doesn’t work under pressure. BUT (and I am probably being naive) it was not pressure. It was just god awful tactics and surprisingly, we didn’t look up for it. Now the Carribou cup is like the FA cup a nice day out, but today it wasn’t that. BUT if from here we do not win the league that is a completely different animal. THATS what matters, not today. I hope the manager and the players are in tune to that and the way we play and pressure does not bite us in the bum. There are things today that I do not like about the way we played (individuals) and the approach. It can not be allowed to affect the league. We need to find a way. Today was one day and it was poor.

    Reply

    1. Reggie- we played the same way we have been playing all season. Decent first half performance coupled with poor finishing and uninspiring 2nd half by going defensive. We have been getting away with this type of performance week in week out. We tolerated it because it was winning us games but we know it’s not sustainable. What I have realized this season is that this team have difficulty when playing from behind as they barely create a chance and they get worse as the match continues. They play scared and no one is outstanding this season. No moment of magic as every sub plays same ways as the guy they sub

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  9. I am so happy that this happened in the Carabao Cup. Arteta is a fast learner and hates repeating the same mistakes twice; now he knows how and what to prepare for in the EPL.

    Even when the boys played confused, the defensive side was still very active until Kepa chose to be useless

    Oh Raya how he had loved a throughball via the City line

    Reply

  10. I feel for the poor sods who attended, I was so gutted to not be one of them, but after witnessing that debacle at home maybe it was just as well.
    So disappointed in everything today, with how easy we rolled over I’m now dreading the remainder of the season

    Reply

  11. Just win the league please. Arteta outcoached today pretty badly. City were turning the screw leading up to HT and no personnel or tactical changes were bizarre. Credit has to be given to Pep. The only performance that surprised me today was how poor Hincapie was. Unfortunately, our attack put in the exact kind of performances they have for far too much of this season. And take away a creative midfielder too and we are left with just set pieces to score from.

    Reply

  14. How do you expect to defend your way to victory in a cup final? The most annoying part of the whole thing is how afraid we are of attacking a City team whose defence is consistently conceding goals from even relegation battling teams. And for Arteta to see that Harvertz deserved to be hooked at half time is beyond me. This attitude and defensive mentality may actually cause us to lose out on the league title as well

    Reply

    3. Not only Havertz. Saka and Hincapie should have replaced at halfway. I doubt Arteta was aiming for penalty shootout, that is why he persisted with both Saka ans Havertz.

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    5. @Alex who should get hooked if not Havert cox clearly he is missing in midfield and obviously that position never gave us major positive results.

      Havert and Artefact failure to sub Hicapie timely killed the game. So I only wish Artefact doesn’t win any Trophy 🏆 cox if he does then the lifeline will likely be extended so I’m so happy 😁 today.

      Fact is that he never learn from past mistakes and too stubborn to tweak out of the box of passing sideways rather than concentrating on moving through the middle direct pressing and shot on goal whenever possible perhaps that’ll be better tactics than what we already know.

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  15. Could have been a different game entirely had Her took his chance early on against a team shot of confidence coming into this game. How their first goal was not ruled out for foul (shirt pulling) is beyond me. I have to admit we could’ve done better to win the game, but it wasn’t meant to be, now we have to hold on to the fraustration till the international break ends. Really fraustrating!

    Reply

  16. In truth, City did not have to be particularly good to beat an Arsenal side which failed to perform when it mattered.Lets hope this defeat does not dent the confidence of our players for the challenges in the weeks ahead.

    Reply

      1. Sorry Freddy but you are wrong, and I have a feeling a Mourinho comment would be added.

        Jose was extremely good defensively and arranged his team to wait and wait for the right moment to counter which was a strength. He was very defensive yes, not negative! We are just negative end of

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    1. can we ?
      Bournemouth was a tie 3-3 a couple years ago and same with Wham to cost us the league.
      With this result we may collapse again.
      I am sure whether Artetas tactics today were to try and be more clever than Pep but he failed miserably
      If you can play your way out of the back quicker and
      thru the first phase of pressure then you have no business been at the final.
      wrong approach all day long.

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  20. I’ve been writing this on this our platform but most of our fans do argue with me: with all due respect, Arteta is one of the most over rated coaches in the world, but that is not the problem. The biggest problem is that he is too stubborn to learn!
    How on earth, can you see Saka’s abysmal record with Man City – before now, 13 appearances, 1 win, 3 draws and 9 loses, – and you still start him? The players that were instrumental to the winning of Man City in the last two seasons and last season were all dumped on the bench.
    If we narrowly use this our heading football to win the league, Arteta should be sacked for a better coach. Arsenal has spent a lot under him, but we’re not getting results. It’s a pity that the worst Man City I’ve seen in 10 years will beat us 2 nil

    Reply

      2. Agreed.
        I am disappointed but all finals are 50/50 and we just didn’t turn up – it does not make Arteta a bad manager he simply made the wrong decisions it happens 😕

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      3. HD that comment used to say “Yet we sit top of the PL, in the final of EFL Cup and are in the quarter finals of the CL”

        Whats changed? Reality! The fact is making it relatively far means NOTHING if you can’t get over the line.

        You might not like it, you seem to even deny it….but thats simply how it is regardless of your feelings

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    2. Amos Promise

      Am 100% if Arteta had started Madueke ahead of Saka and we lost, you woul be here asking why he did that. I want that pain to help us win the league or UCL

      Lets relax. Man City deserved the win

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Agree, truth is we lack any elite wingers in the whole squad. Saka downturn in form is shocking, but nobody has stepped up in his place. Madueke is decent, but definitely not a clear level above even an out of form Saka. Truth is that Pep schooled Arteta. And Arteta needlessly weakened this team by playing Kepa. Raya is not simply a shot stopper. Our distribution was essentially dead from kickoff. Kepa went long every single time and never even tried to the kinds of balls Raya does to get us building from the back.

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        1. RSH

          I agree with almost everything you wrote, but as for Kepa, he deserved to start

          Am pretty sure if Raya had started and we lost, most Arsenal fans would be questioning why Arteta didn’t start Kepa who has taken us this far.

          It was only fair to give him a chance. Every player does a mistake. Remember Raya’s mistake against Wolves?

          Lets move on

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    3. @A.P

      Finally, seeing 👀 someone that’s see the clearer picture of this overrated coach 😔…

      I need not to clear the air sef as many will not understand better that what has brought Artefact up here is luck and crops of lads that are individually good but deteriorating by day with wrong 👎 defensive and wrong tactics of just a singular tactic which I believe all should have known by now…

      Just 2 things I asked…

      GIVE THIS LADS FREEDOM TO GEL AND UNDERSTAND THEMSELVES AND LEARN FROM THEIR MISTAKES SINCE ARTEFACT WOULDN’T WANT TO DO IT

      STOK EXPERIMENTING WITH PLAYERS THAT ARE NOT 🚫 IN RIGHT POSITION LIKE HAVERT IN MIDFIELD IN SUCH IMPORTANT MATCH LIKE THIS ONE AND KNOW ALREADY THAT HAVERT NEVER SUITED TO ARSENAL MIDFIELD EVER SINCE DAY 1

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  21. How important is Eze now? Why Saka keep playing ahead of Madueke?We have no midfield other than Rice.Hincapie is just good at defending , brings nothing to attack. White just past his prime long ago. Zubimendi is, like always, the invisible man passing ONLY backward and sideways.No one to pass to Gyokeres. Our game is a game without midfield. Ball goes straight from defense to attack. If it does.Most of the time doesn’t.Martinelli is done from long time ago.Negative football brings negative results. Always. Somehow Arsenal managed to crawl close to the finish line displaying the same infect attitude toward offensive football.Bunch of players must leave at rhe end of season-White, Martinelli, Jesus, Havertz, Trossard,Kepa. For the right money I will push away even Saka and Zubimendi.Tonali from Newcastle is a must, along Rice can dominate the midfield.undisputed. Left wing is a must.In the mold of Madueke, not Martinelli.Until we stop playing scarred not to lose, nothing good is coming.Time of truth is here-cannot win trophies based on defense and set pieces only, displaying an awful style of football.

    Reply

  22. A biased report
    We were clearly second best form teh 15th minute on
    The second half was an embarrassment.
    YET AGAIN Arteta’s team was slow and negative in a big game.
    He remains the problem

    Reply

  24. The curse of Kai Harvetz strikes again, like he did against Liverpool and Man Utd a few seasons ago, the dude can’t score to save his life. Even his penalty at Leverkusen was almost botched

    Reply

  25. How come our midfield never contests for the second balls worries me..this midfield on paper is very strong than our recent midfield but opponents always find easy time

    Reply

  26. The lack of hunger today was hard to take. Rare final at Wembley. We never looked like going for the kill. Mind you, we didn’t look capable of it today either.

    Reply

  27. Calm down everyone we lost the game they were better on the day. Now is the time to support the team and remote energy enough of the blaming game. The team need us now more than ever remember we can win the premier league

    Reply

  28. Saka seems to have gone off the boil ever since his engagement announcement. I was hoping this wouldn’t happen and not sure this is the reason for his poor form, but they seem directly correlated. Maybe some time out and Madueke taking his place, might get his mind back on the game. Arteta just doesn’t seem to me managing the team very well, we could’ve done with Nwaneri to break their high line with Odergaard and Eze out, and anyone could see Madueke was needed along with Dowman right at the start of the first half to break their high line. It was like watching a car crash waiting to happen.

    Reply

    1. I do feel that in an attacking line up, which to me is pretty average for a PL winning team, Madueke has been the only real bright spark most of season – especially considering lack of game time he’s had.

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  29. Agent Mik working for City. Should’ve made subs at half time, instead waited to be 2-0 down. Also starting Kepa was a joke. But we’ve got Super Mik, so City are safely winning everything on local ground.

    Reply

    1. Bad day in office. We were nervous especially after missing our chances

      I want that pain to help us win the league

      It’s not time to blame the coach and players

      #COYG

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    2. Konstantin

      It seems you didn’t watch the match

      Arteta was making the subs before City scored the second goal

      And how can he be City’s agent yet it’s the players who missed chances

      Can we stop scapegoating the coach please

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  30. Thought we were the better team first half ,but then completely dominated second half TBH .
    Rather lose this one than the prem or whatever comes after so not a biggie .
    The ref talk as the match was in play was utter crap ,he had a perfect game ,beaten by the better team and manager .
    Onto the next .

    Reply

    1. DK
      Totally agree
      Until keppa mistake in thought they had a lot of the ball but no ends product .
      Hurts me to say they were the better team overall
      No complaints on the final result. Hate losing bit of we are going to fold on one then this is the one to give up
      2 or 3 weeks of sulking now Until the next games
      Onwards and upwards

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  31. Any Keeper(s) can make mistakes, ‘Kepa’s boob’ won’t change what’s still on the horizon for the arsenal. The keeper has learned his lesson why he is our back up, number#2. I have pointed out numerous times, North-West Clubs are not easy work.

    Regardless, Arteta and his staff can review what unfolded today and use the data to add and to improve this team. Changes in midfield as well as up top will be made. No real need to panic… at least not yet.

    Reply

  32. Bad day in office. We were nervous especially after missing our chances

    I want that pain to help us win the league

    It’s not time to blame the coach and players

    #COYG

    Reply

    1. Matthias

      You guys are funny 😆😆😆😆

      Gyokeres was everyone’s favourite to start. So how comes now you are asking why Jesus didn’t start?

      Lets congratulate City who deserved it hands down

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  34. I will not lose sleep over this result! It isva cup, yes but we haven’t won it. Let us now put our energies into EPL and Champions League. I am confident that we shall perform to our best. It is good that we have no new injuries from this game. This game has given us a clear path where to concentrate our efforts. These many games have taken their toll on Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and New Castle! Man city was more determined to win this because it might be their only hope for silverware. They are out of Champions League and EPL seems difficult to capture. So, this was a fight for their dear lives! I am sure when we meet in EPL the boys will be up for a real fight. This might even deceive Man city to think they have the upper hand which they don’t. I believe we shall be fine.

    Reply

    1. David Rusa

      The best comment so far

      I see almost everyone blaming the coach and players. Others are even questioning the starting line up, yet we fielded the best we could

      For me it’s the league all the way

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    4. @David Rusa

      Also – we went into this tie without Eze, Odegaad and Merino. People behaving like Citeh are spurs, truth is they are Top Tier. Believe it… We are too.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

  35. Won’t even comment on the game.
    Been watching this for 6 years with this guy.

    Lay it out for all to see, either get Ode and Eze healthy or it is over, like overrrr.

    7 more league games of this $h*Te.

    May 24th will be the last second of Arteta’s career in my eyes, with this club to get it done in League. Wish I was saying April 24th, but the scheduling gods are going to draw this out slowly, torturing our minds, eyes, and nerves out.

    Do not care about anything else, preserve our players, optimize their health, and get it over the line.

    Reply

  36. there is a gutless utuber claiming to be an arsenal fan, and making money out of it !! Please find a another team
    to support chliche spewing idiot… listening to you makes
    me sick.. and you have you´re kid roaming around the
    studio whilst streaming. If I was AFC board I would
    cut out all ties with youre channel asap..

    Reply

  37. I’m Gutted.
    We should have played a lot better
    I really thought we’d win it today
    But we can still win Premier League
    and we are still in FA and CL

    Reply

  38. I could never see it happen but if Real or PSG came in with a £100 million bid for Saka I would bite their hands off.
    He does nothing and offers nothing since he got his big contract.
    He doesn’t deserve it.
    So disappointed I fear this is the start of something bad – it probably won’t be I just have little confidence in this team

    Reply

  40. To not win the Carribou cup, is not a disaster and I will hold back from blaming anyone. But to not win the league (which is the aim) from here would be a sacking offence. Unless we go on and win CL. The league is the one and massively in our hands.

    Reply

      1. Converting chances was also a discussion before the game, don’t see you mentioning that?

        They were the better team on the datmy,by far….whichever way you want to spin it this is the reality

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        1. I think all season it’s been mentioned that we don’t work the keeper
          so we knew the tactics would be let City have the ball and see if they could break us down
          he hadn’t really had to make a save so I’m sorry his mistake was crucial

          ReplyHighlight Thread

            1. no you didn’t you asked me do I think he would and I said I fear yes.
              if your now asking would I break that agreement ?
              against Man City? yes
              but I don’t think that was made and if it was it’s terrible management

              let me now ask you ?
              if he has made that promise would you still play him in say an FA Cup Final ?

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                  1. you asked

                    Dan, I have read a while ago that there was some form of agreement that Kepa joined because he would play domestic cup games. Or at least some guarantees. If that is the case (which I am obviously not 100% certain of) would you expect that to be honoured.

                    and I said I fear It will be

                    now your asking should it ….

                    so there two different questions……what I expect to happen and do I think it should happen

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                    1. and I answered lol

                      you asked
                      would you expect that to be honoured……..I said ….I fear he will
                      that’s an answer …..might not be the answer you like but it’s an answer

                      and it’s a pointless debate because he has not confirmed he didn’t make that promise

                2. no if you go back you ask do I think he will his word and I said I fear so ?
                  that’s me answering your question
                  your now asking me what I would do …..asking me what I would do is different to what I think he would do

                  how is that cheating ?

                  anyways he’s confirmed no promises were made so what does it matter

                  how you can still defend that decision after what you have just seen is astounding

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    2. For Reggie
      Agree with the Ist and 2nd line especially about the PL. Disagree with the 3rd line. Whilst I would love to win the CL, it is not good enough achievement if we do not win the PL. Remember De Matteo getting sacked after winning the CL and Avram Grant getting sacked after getting to the final and being the better team overall against Man Utd but loosing on pens.

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  41. Now, the big question is, how can the players and coach react to this defeat in a final?

    I guess we will see from 2 weeks time.

    Reply

        1. no they don’t have to beat us at the Ethiad and Place at the Ethiad and it’s 3 points
          hardly unlikely results
          then it’s can you trust this Arsenal team to cope with the pressure of playing with a 3 point lead

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  42. Shocking performance all around honestly, the mentality and bottling questions arise, as they should after such a lame and weak performance.

    Havertz in midfield again? Anyone expect anything different, except Arteta?

    dire Arteta-ball looked stale out of ideas

    Gutless by players, only Saliba can hold his head up

    We played scared of a city team coming off 2 draws and a thumping by a weakened Madrid squad.

    Arteta and everyone on the pitch deserves the criticism, save Saliba.

    How Saka keeps walking into the lineup is pure witchcraft; that lad has been invisible since signing his big contract.

    Please, no more talking big before games, the players talk so proudly and boastful, then play like garbage.

    Reply

    1. Saka just not interested – perhaps if a big bid came in for him we could cash in – pure profit.
      He is being carried every game why the f**k he is captain I will never know – the worst choice for captain.

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    2. Only you question the bottling mentally and only after we lose
      It wasn’t a great performance and we did look a bit toothless but what did you expect when our two main no.10 are out at an important time
      A bad mistake by our keeper let them in and until then they were all huff and puff with out the house being blown in
      We will win the league which is what we started out to do so how is that being bottlers
      Onwards and upwards

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  43. Doubt we’ll ever win this trophy again that’s 4 finals in a row lost! Never gonna win a final by being defensive and just hoofing the ball up the park to the invincible man! Max dowman was the game changer against everton hasn’t got a look in since.. maybe he’s too attacking for super duper miks liking! Anyway embarrassing performance could be playing until easter Sunday and we wouldn’t have scored against a makeshift man city defence! Maybe now some people spouting about quadruples will realise this team and manager aren’t as amazing as they think. Better win the title at the very least 🙏

    Reply

      1. The mistake Arteta made today was the same mistakes he màde in the last two seasons that cost us PL. Then, the excuse was that we don’t have depth. Today, we had quality replacements on the bench yet, he refused to make prompt changes.
        Early yellow slowed down Hincapie. Everyone saw it except Arteta. Calafiori and Skelly were there on the bench. Harvertz and Trosdaard were passengers doing absolutely nothing yet, he left them. White has never been a good right wing back when faced with a fast winger. He also left him. The annoying part is he will always make changes after we conceed goals. This negative tactics has been on all through the season. When some of us said that Arteta will not win any major trophy with this negative football, we are called Artetahates. Thank God the international break will help reset him and players. Some of us now depend on God to show us mercy and help arsenal win EPL this year. We have suffered a lot in the hands of opposition fans in Aba, Nigeria.

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  45. Why did Arteta and his players change their initial attitude, what happened after 15th minutes of play that they resorted to defensive play, what were they defending? And the manager was there just looking very highly exhausted upstairs. Crystal Palace with less quality of players compared to Arsenal silenced City to lift the FA Cup. It boils down to manager’s mentality and game reading. Arteta never wanted an upgrade for out of form Saka that’s why he went for Noni against Semenyo and Kudus, except if he’s injured Norgaard should have been called up when the midfield collapsed to replace either Zubi or Kai Harvertz. This lethargic disgustful and disgraceful performance of no commitment, no hunger and bite for glory that the manager and players displayed wasn’t what won New Castle and Crystal Palace their trophies against Liverpool and Man City last season but Arteta never learned. You have not scored a goal, on a neutral ground you went into defending in a cup final after 20th minutes something is really missing. I just pray 🙏 that God will help us to win the Epl trophy 🏆 and the club parts way with Arteta. Let his worshipers come after me with their abuses and banters who cares.

    Reply

  47. KEPA AND GABRIEL’S INABILITY TO PLAY FROM THE BACK REALLY COST US. ALSO, THERE WAS A LACK OF CREATIVITY IN MIDFIELD DUE TO THE ABSENCES OF ODEGAARD AND EZE

    Reply

  48. Today our team was laid bare and our issues exposed. A creative and dominant defensive mid fielder ( if we had one the first goal would’ve been avoided) , very good and versatile wide players we need badly. If we are serious and truly ambitious we need to move passed Trossard and Martinelli . They are bang too average to take us to the next level. #COYG

    Reply

  49. This game needs to be played over and over again before the game at the Etihad, with that arrogant city player doing keepy uppy before the players and Arteta so we make sure we put them to the sword at the Etihad.

    Reply

    1. I don’t think we are putting them to the sword
      Arteta is yet to win at the Ethiad and just went missing in a league cup final
      so the idea that he will a month later put them to the sword is a leap

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  50. We’ve seen this happen for months now. Decent first half followed by a completely different second half. A nervous retreat deffending deep whilst hoofing the ball forward. Giving the ball away time again. Putting ourselves under pressure. Why? Is this the game plan. Are these the commands from the sideline? The half time talk? If it is, it’s just wrong. It’s sending the wrong signals to other teams and it’s likely to undo our entire season. How is it possible to play two different styles of football every game? Surely this lies with Arteta?

    Reply

  51. It was an utter humiliation, and that bloke was taking the proverbial, I hope the team will feel they need to put things right. I think we all want that, and i hope the team will feel the fire in their belly to do it.

    Reply

  52. Most of the comments are very defeatist, yes we lost, basically to a better team on the day. So now apparently we won’t win anything this season, because team selection was crap, tactics were crap, Arteta is crap, Hincapie, Kepa , etc, etc. Don’t get me wrong, I’m pi**ed off we lost and especially after a good first half and very poor second half but come on, one poor defeat to a very good team doesn’t mean all is lost.

    Reply

    2. Exactly GB. The meltdown is almost hilarious to watch especially because it was expected. The only thing I think Arteta was guilty of is not making the subs early in the second half when it was obvious that Haverts (who is coming back from a long term injury) was tired, effectively eliminating our out ball and efficiency marking from the front. The first half went pretty well overall. We had good chances that were not taken and defended well. It was a tight game and the 2 goals in quick succession just took the game away. I think most fans just got caught up with Quadruple hype without realizing that no team in England has ever done the quadruple and very few (both Manchester clubs) have done triple. I recommend everyone just holds on to their hats and see how the rest of the season unfolds. A premier league win is the goal. Anything else is a good bonus.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

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