Disappointment for Arsenal as target agrees to a move to French Ligue 1

Arsenal has missed out on the signing of Jonathan David after the Canadian agreed to join Lille, according to Goal.com.

The striker had starred for Gent before the Belgian league season was curtailed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

His form attracted the attention of several top European sides with Arsenal linked with a move for him in their bid to find a replacement for the uncertain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The 20-year-old New York-born star has been one of Arsenal’s top targets given his age and goalscoring record.

However, the striker had expressed his desire to continue his development at the French side, Lille and he is now set to join them, according to the report.

It claims that the Frenchmen will pay €30m for his signature and he will join them as a replacement for Victor Osimhen who has just left them to join Napoli in Italy.

Arsenal has toned down their interest over the past few months because they want to keep Aubameyang at all cost.

Now that the striker has entered the final 12 months of his deal, time is running out for the Gunners to decide if they want to keep him and allow him to see out his current deal with them or if they will sell him, which will mean signing a replacement.