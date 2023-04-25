Disastrous injury news for Arsenal that could seriously affect our title hopes

Sources at Arsenal are reportedly concerned about defender William Saliba’s injury, as he suffered “serious ‘structural damage'” to his lower back. Saliba sustained the injury during the Europa League match against Sporting Lisbon and since being taken off, he has missed five Premier League games, and Arsenal’s defence has struggled without him in the backline, conceding 9 goals in the games he has missed.

According to the Mail, the club is concerned that the damage could worsen if Saliba returns too soon.

The severity of the injury has raised worries about the consequences if Saliba returns to the Premier League this season.

Saliba’s injury is a significant setback for Arsenal, as he has played a vital role in the team’s success this season, featuring in 33 matches. The club is hoping beyond hope that he will recover soon and return to the field, but they are also aware that his health must come first. The severity of the injury has raised concerns about Saliba’s long-term fitness, and Arsenal is taking precautions to avoid any further damage.

The Arsenal oracle David Ornstein has also given us a cautious update on Saliba’s fitness, but like Arteta, has not given any definite prognosis on how long the Frenchman could be on the treatment table….

🚨 Arsenal will be without William Saliba for Man City trip on Weds. 22yo defender’s back injury not showing sufficient progress. Also likely to miss Chelsea game next week. Increasing concern season over but not confirmed @TheAthleticFC #AFC #MCFC #MCIARS https://t.co/RyHFgAj5MJ — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 24, 2023

In summary, it’s not looking good for Saliba, and of course the effect it will have on Arsenal’s title hopes.

We can only wait with trepidation for a true medical update on his recovery timetable.

Fingers crossed, Gooners…..