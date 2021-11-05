Discontent first-team star supposedly pushing for Arsenal exit

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is claimed to be unhappy at Arsenal, and issues playing under Mikel Arteta mean that he is looking to quit the club.

The Gabon international is supposedly a target for Barcelona at present, with the Spanish giants believed to be in need of reinforcements in attack due to Sergio Aguero’s continual problems.

The former Man City star has only recently made his first-team debut after a number of issues since joining, but has since succumbed to heart problems, and is now tipped to be missing for at least the next three months.

Barca are now claimed to be eyeing a new striker in the coming window, and Auba is said to be on their shortlist of options.

El Nacional goes as far as state that our club captain is discontent at the Emirates, and in want of an exit route away from the club, but I struggle to believe that on what we’ve seen this season.

Auba has been close to his best in work rate and in focus in recent weeks, which shrouds the news outlet’s comments about his unhappiness, with his smile to be seen by all on the pitch.

Having helped us to turn our form around this term, I struggle to believe he would even want to leave to join a drowning club like Barcelona, who appear a huge rebuilding job away from challenging for any top trophies again.

Could Auba really push to leave for Barca?

Patrick

