Discussing Arsenal? Mudryk in serious chat with club director

Mykhailo Mudryk remains a serious January target of Arsenal and the attacker is hopeful the deal will happen.

The Ukrainian has flirted with the idea of moving to the Emirates variously on his social media pages and does not want to join another club.

Arsenal has made a move for him, tabling at least two offers for the winger, but it has not been good enough to make Shakhtar Donetsk release the 22-year-old.

Mikel Arteta’s side will likely make a new attempt to buy him before the transfer window closes, but has he been pushing for the move too?

A report in the Daily Mail reveals he was caught in deep conversation with his club director, Darijo Srna, in their midseason training camp.

It remains unclear what the pair discussed, but it will not be a surprise if they talked about his desire to move to the Emirates and the situation of the talks between both clubs.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Mudryk clearly wants to move to Arsenal, which means the Gunners must do their best to make the transfer happen sooner than later.

If he does not move to the Emirates this month, he might choose another suitor to join at the end of this season, or his transfer value could become even bigger.