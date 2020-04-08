Disgraceful players should hang their heads in shame for their stance on pay

Maybe it is because the players have realised they are not actually heroes and have decided to throw their dummies out of the pram but their actions or lack of when it comes to taking a pay cut is reprehensible.

Thousands are losing their lives, the country is in lockdown, millions will lose their jobs and suffering is unfolding on a massive scale in front of our eyes but what do Premier League players do? They get all upset because they are being criticised for standing by and doing absolutely nothing to help society in this dire time of need.

The excuses they are trotting out are nauseating, lying about how much tax they pay, complaining about other famous people and big business, not wanting the money to go to the club and so.

Remember, clubs, even the big ones are losing millions now, Man City, Man Utd and Chelsea will survive but Burnley, Norwich, Bournemouth etc may well not, just look at the numbers.

Apparently some of the players do not want the money to go into the owner’s pockets. That was never ever going to happen and they know that.

It is said they do not want to give up their money for it to be used on transfers. Let’s think about that for a minute.

Arsenal will lose roughly £75 million, if that turns out to be accurate what sort of transfer budget will there be? Will the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang really want to stay at a club that invests no money in new players?

Players whine and bitch about lack of new top name players joining the club but when they are asked to give up some of their ridiculous awful wages then they are no longer interested in any new signings.

What about the staff that earn the average wage or in some cases minimum wages, who pays them, the owners? the very same owners that are losing tens of millions themselves that are restricted from how much they can pump into the club due to financial fair play, do you honestly think clubs can lose tens of millions and pay everyone and still meet FFP?

It is very telling that it is mainly footballers and former footballers defending the indefensible here, they live in a world alien to the rest of us.

Though there is the odd journalist that is brown-nosing the players, the repugnant Oliver Holt, renowned for lying about England fans obviously defends the players and goes after the owners, the fact he does not know the rules is clearly not a job requirement at the Daily Mail it seems.

Holt obviously thinks a team like Brighton or Millwall or Grimsby can afford to lose millions. There is something seriously wrong with that guy.

Robbie Savage, hardly the brightest bulb in the room, reckons the player’s taxes should go straight to the NHS, what is he on? In better words Savage wants the players to screw the club and fans that pay their wages, anything as long as the owners do not get it.

If anyone thinks that the top players pay their true taxes then they are being very naive, why have the biggest players in the world been fined huge amounts and threatened with jail time in Spain if they are paying their true wages? Why is the tax authorities in England investigating 173 players for tax avoidance if the players pay their taxes, give me a break.

Juventus players give up their entire wages for four months, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid etc have already agreed on wage cuts, so have Bayern Munich but Premier League players? Nope, not a chance.

Players are idolised by the fans but those very same fans also have long memories, they do not forget certain behaviour, yes a player like Granit Xhaka can swear at the fans but there was a way for him to rise from the ashes but there is no way they can walk away from their despicable greed at this time. Fans will not forget.

Football has shamed itself on a grand scale in England, who cares what the big companies do? Who cares what other celebrities are doing, footballers must stop trotting out useless excuses and do right by their club and fans.

There are the odd individual players I respect for the charity work they do and so on but as a whole group, they have been nothing but disgusting in their recent conduct.

As for the PFA, they are no longer fit for purpose, their chief executive Gordon Taylor, who earns £2 million a year and has refused a pay cut should resign with immediate effect, a repulsive man that should have no place in football, yes he has just given £500k to the NHS, but his actions have stopped tens and tens of millions from going to clubs that are about to go under.

Football in England has been rotten to the core for many years now with fans treated abysmally and those pampered millionaire footballers have now shown the entire world their true characters and it does not look good at all.

We salute the real heroes risking their lives daily to save as many people as possible, footballers, on the other hand, are mercenary vultures and that is being polite.

I hold them in utter contempt.