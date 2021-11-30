‘Disregard Arsenal’ – Wonderkid urged to ignore club’s interest

Romania Under-21 coach Florin Bratu has told Ianis Stoica to forget about the interest being shown by Arsenal, as it would be too difficult a move at present.

The exciting youngster is claimed to have been the subject of interest from the north London club, who are claimed to be eyeing a deal to bring him to the Emirates in the near future.

Arsenal would surely represent an attractive destination for a young player hoping to make it at a big club given our reputation of blooding youngsters into the first-team, with Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles currently regulars in the first-team squad.

Stoica’s coach for the Romania Under-21 side doesn’t believe he should take up the opportunity however, and has urged the youngster to ‘disregard’ our interest.

“He must disregard Arsenal,” Bratu told GSP Sport. “We have to be honest, it is very difficult at the moment to play a Romanian player at Arsenal.

“(Although) it’s an important thing that he’s wanted there. That certifies his value.”

If Stoica is good enough and has the right attitude, then there is no reason why he should overlook our interest, especially when you consider how low in the hierarchy that Gabriel Martinelli was before arriving in north London.

It remains to be seen whether he has the right attitude for a move however, although it is difficult to know that before seeing his reaction to arriving at London Colney to train and play with the rest of the players.

