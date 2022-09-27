Dissatisfied Arsenal target still not interested in a move to the Emirates

Dusan Vlahovic is one player Arsenal has liked since he played for Fiorentina.

They worked hard to land him, but he moved to Juventus at the start of this year.

The striker continues to bang in the goals for the Italian club, but Arsenal has not lost interest in him.

The Serbian is not enjoying life at Juve this season as the Old Lady struggles for form.

He remains a key player, but he is not happy with their current form, a situation that has made Arsenal interested in a move for him again.

Some reports reveal they could rekindle their interest in him. However, SOS Fanta in Italy has delivered a blow to them.

The media outlet claims although he is not satisfied with how things are going at Juve, he has no interest in joining Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vlahovic believes he is better suited to the Italian game, and he might consider Juventus a bigger club than Arsenal.

We cannot continue chasing the goal-scorer. There are other players we could easily add to our squad if we look hard enough.

Vlahovic might eventually become available to sign, but it is too early for him to give up on his Juve dreams.