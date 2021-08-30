Dixon says Arsenal’s signings suggests that Arteta will not be sacked anytime soon

Former Arsenal full-back, Lee Dixon has suggested that the Gunners will not sack Mikel Arteta any time soon as they want him to build a team for the long term.

This submission comes after watching the Gunners splash almost 200m euros on players who are all under 25 this summer.

They have made a terrible start to this campaign with three losses from as many games.

But they haven’t been able to call on their top players, which should change after the international break when Ben White and Thomas Partey, among other players, should be back.

Dixon has watched as they have signed Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and White in this transfer window and believes the Gunners are prepared to be patient with Arteta until these players become better and start delivering.

It could take two years, but Stan Kroenke will be patient as long as things don’t get too bad for the club.

“The club look like they’re going down [a road] of signing youth players”, Dixon told Stadium Astro.

“If that’s the case then that suggests to me that they [Arsenal’s hierarchy] are going to give Arteta time because these players aren’t going to turn it around tonight, next week or this season.

“It’ll take at least two years. Has he got two years? I would suggest they’re thinking yes, but ultimately there’s always a breaking point.”