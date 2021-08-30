Dixon says Arsenal’s signings suggests that Arteta will not be sacked anytime soon

Former Arsenal full-back, Lee Dixon has suggested that the Gunners will not sack Mikel Arteta any time soon as they want him to build a team for the long term.
This submission comes after watching the Gunners splash almost 200m euros on players who are all under 25 this summer.
They have made a terrible start to this campaign with three losses from as many games.
But they haven’t been able to call on their top players, which should change after the international break when Ben White and Thomas Partey, among other players, should be back.
Dixon has watched as they have signed Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and White in this transfer window and believes the Gunners are prepared to be patient with Arteta until these players become better and start delivering.
It could take two years, but Stan Kroenke will be patient as long as things don’t get too bad for the club.
“The club look like they’re going down [a road] of signing youth players”, Dixon told Stadium Astro.
“If that’s the case then that suggests to me that they [Arsenal’s hierarchy] are going to give Arteta time because these players aren’t going to turn it around tonight, next week or this season.
“It’ll take at least two years. Has he got two years? I would suggest they’re thinking yes, but ultimately there’s always a breaking point.”
that’s what I feared all along…of course, as Dixon likewise suggests, there’s a point when none of that matters and managerial moves will have to be made, but I think that the owners line in the sand is vastly different than many of ours…hold on, this is going to be a bumpy ride!!!
I do think TRVL that it doesnt matter a jot about signings, most were made anyway before our maulings this season. Results will be the key. It cant go on too much longer without some sort of action.
I suspect the owners have some “key performance indicators” that don’t necessarily translate into wins and losses for this season. I say this because owners of North American sporting franchises tend to be more comfortable/patient with rebuilding projects.
Not saying it’s right but a top half of the table finish achieved by a younger team with a reduced wage budget may be enough to keep Arteta in post, regardless of what the majority of fans want.