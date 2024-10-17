Do any Arsenal fans still care about winning the FA Cup?

The FA Cup has played a huge part in the history of Arsenal football club. The FA Final was the first major honour The Gunners won in history in 1930 after Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0.

The North Londoner’s have also lifted it a record 14 times, which no team in the nation of England has beaten!

I’ve supported Arsenal for the past 22 years since I was born and I can vividly remember us winning the competition four times. In fact some of my best memories of being a Gooner have arguably involved the FA Cup, especially when we bounced back from two goals down against Hull City to win 3-2 in extra-time of the 2014 final. I can remember sitting in my Grandparents house with my Grandad son of Arsenal legendary talisman Ted Drake, clinging onto the sofa arm feeling hopeless after ten minutes of kickoff with The Gunners 0-2 down to Steve Bruce’s Tigers, wondering if we would even equalise yet alone win! As a highly emotional child (and still now) who had never watched Arsenal in a final of a major competition before that point in time, I was soul destroyed.

After Santi Cazorla fired in a wicked free-kick it gave me some hope but it was still nerve racking when we were still 2-1 down in the 71st minute before Laurent Koscielny flew in the equaliser. And when Aaron Ramsey won us the cup after finding the target in extra-time I just couldn’t have felt any happier as an Arsenal fan. (I can remember the emotions bursting through and the final as if it was yesterday, despite it being a decade ago!).

However after watching Arsenal win a further three FA Cups since then I’ve started to feel that the magic I once felt for the competition has vanished into thin darkness without trying. It’s just not the same anymore, I’d like to see Arsenal win the FA Cup again but unless it was won in dramatic style like the 2014 final, I’m not sure if the magic would be rekindled in quite the same way.

After watching Arsenal lose the past two Premier League titles which they should’ve won, I would much prefer to watch The Gunners win the league than anything else domestically speaking!

I’m sure I’m not the only young Gooner who feels this way?

