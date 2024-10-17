Do any Arsenal fans still care about winning the FA Cup?

The FA Cup has played a huge part in the history of Arsenal football club. The FA Final was the first major honour The Gunners won in history in 1930 after Huddersfield Town were beaten 2-0.
The North Londoner’s have also lifted it a record 14 times, which no team in the nation of England has beaten!
I’ve supported Arsenal for the past 22 years since I was born and I can vividly remember us winning the competition four times. In fact some of my best memories of being a Gooner have arguably involved the FA Cup, especially when we bounced back from two goals down against Hull City to win 3-2 in extra-time of the 2014 final. I can remember sitting in my Grandparents house with my Grandad son of Arsenal legendary talisman Ted Drake, clinging onto the sofa arm feeling hopeless after ten minutes of kickoff with The Gunners 0-2 down to Steve Bruce’s Tigers, wondering if we would even equalise yet alone win! As a highly emotional child (and still now) who had never watched Arsenal in a final of a major competition before that point in time, I was soul destroyed.
After Santi Cazorla fired in a wicked free-kick it gave me some hope but it was still nerve racking when we were still 2-1 down in the 71st minute before Laurent Koscielny flew in the equaliser. And when Aaron Ramsey won us the cup after finding the target in extra-time I just couldn’t have felt any happier as an Arsenal fan. (I can remember the emotions bursting through and the final as if it was yesterday, despite it being a decade ago!).
However after watching Arsenal win a further three FA Cups since then I’ve started to feel that the magic I once felt for the competition has vanished into thin darkness without trying. It’s just not the same anymore, I’d like to see Arsenal win the FA Cup again but unless it was won in dramatic style like the 2014 final, I’m not sure if the magic would be rekindled in quite the same way.
After watching Arsenal lose the past two Premier League titles which they should’ve won, I would much prefer to watch The Gunners win the league than anything else domestically speaking!
I’m sure I’m not the only young Gooner who feels this way?
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta has won the FA in his early days at Arsenal. I think the most important trophy for most fans and the players alike would be Epl trophy after getting close twice.
And then get to UCL semi final or final. It would be a statement to dethrone PepG, only JKlopp did it once during his time at Liverpool. For a big club like Arsenal we need to break over 20yrs of not winning Epl. You can only imagine what the euphoria and the jubilation would be for all Arsenal fans world over if we win. Arteta’s credentials would rise immensely and the players status increased. Also, respect for Arsenal in Epl would top notch considering it’s modern era.
It is the only trophy that Arsenal still leads (just) all other EPL clubs in wins having fallen far behind the likes of Utd and Liverpool in title wins (with City moving up closer as well).
The FA Cup still counts of course, but not as much as it did in “the old days” when it had major importance domestically. After all, winning it as part of “The Double” is no longer the achievement it clearly once was with so many teams accomplishing it now. City’s recent feat of winning all domestic trophies in a single season has also diminished its importance a little further, I think.
For Arteta and Arsenal, I suspect that the EPL must continue to be the top priority because of the near misses in the last two seasons. Once you’ve come so close to the biggest domestic prize, it would surely be a step back to fail for a third consecutive season yet win a domestic cup instead.
I loved the FA Cup from childhood, especially the Wenger era. But I was disappointed by our last win, in an empty stadium. Especially when Arteta was credited for it, though it was Emery’s squad which Arteta rapidly dismantled. Even Ljungberg deserved some credit.
Ironically Arteta has has some massive losses in his full seasons. He uses it as the only time to rotate.
I would be content with another second place finish IF we won the FA Cup in style and reached at least the semi final of the champions league. That’s progression!
I’ve loved the FA Cup since I was a child
I’m so proud of the amount of FA Cups that we won. We’ve won more than any other club.
We’ve won 14. One more than United
I want us to increase the gap
The FA Cup means as much to me as thr PL title