Do any Arsenal fans still think that Ramsdale should still be our Number One?

Despite his outstanding efforts, David Raya, among the Gooners, has received little appreciation as this Arsenal team strives for Premier League glory.

The Spanish shot stopper’s impact has been noticeable despite missing six league games (the first four of the season and two against Brentford).

He has strengthened Arsenal’s defensive resolve by keeping 11 clean sheets, three more than any other Premier League goalkeeper.

His distribution, shot-stopping skills, and dominant presence in goal have helped Arsenal achieve the best defensive record. The Gunners have conceded only 24 goals, three fewer than any other Premier League club.

A move for Raya might have come out of nowhere, but did it? That seems unlikely. In Raya, Mikel Arteta must have seen the qualities he wanted in his goalkeeper. Last season, many were pleased with Ramsdale’s performance in the Arsenal goal, but there may have been something Arteta wasn’t comfortable with about the Englishman’s game.

it appears that trusting Raya proved to be a wise move by Arteta. The Brentford man has been consistent, dependable, and a cornerstone of Arsenal’s success.

Raya’s brilliance may be difficult to recognize due to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba’s defensive combo, but he has truly been remarkable.

There’s a good chance he’ll win the Premier League Golden Glove, and hopefully he’ll do so as a league champion. Does anyone still think that Arteta was wrong to drop Ramsdale and replace him with Raya?

