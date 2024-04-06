Do any Arsenal fans still think that Ramsdale should still be our Number One?

Despite his outstanding efforts, David Raya, among the Gooners, has received little appreciation as this Arsenal team strives for Premier League glory.
The Spanish shot stopper’s impact has been noticeable despite missing six league games (the first four of the season and two against Brentford).
He has strengthened Arsenal’s defensive resolve by keeping 11 clean sheets, three more than any other Premier League goalkeeper.
His distribution, shot-stopping skills, and dominant presence in goal have helped Arsenal achieve the best defensive record. The Gunners have conceded only 24 goals, three fewer than any other Premier League club.
A move for Raya might have come out of nowhere, but did it? That seems unlikely. In Raya, Mikel Arteta must have seen the qualities he wanted in his goalkeeper. Last season, many were pleased with Ramsdale’s performance in the Arsenal goal, but there may have been something Arteta wasn’t comfortable with about the Englishman’s game.
it appears that trusting Raya proved to be a wise move by Arteta. The Brentford man has been consistent, dependable, and a cornerstone of Arsenal’s success.
Raya’s brilliance may be difficult to recognize due to Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba’s defensive combo, but he has truly been remarkable.
There’s a good chance he’ll win the Premier League Golden Glove, and hopefully he’ll do so as a league champion. Does anyone still think that Arteta was wrong to drop Ramsdale and replace him with Raya?
Ramsdale to be number 2 next season. Until we have our
FFP in order
At the beginning of the session I didn’t see why we brought him in
Middle of the season I’m thinking maybe its a good move
Business end of the season I see a calmness at the back which he brings
Still don’t think there is too much between them in ability wise
would love AR to sticks around, learns his trade and becomes our no.1 in the future
Can’t see it happening though
Onwards and upwards
There’s a big difference, one swallows crosses the other at best flaps at crosses, plus Val contral with feet.
With that said, Rayer does have a bad habit coming of his line a bit much, away Porto a classic 🙈
Ramsdale is just as good and with his confidence back better
What a great and though provoking question by the writer. I was definitely confused when we bought in Raya. Ramsdale is a great goalkeeper and my opinion is still the same, I don’t see Raya as an upgrade. What do I know? I’m just an emotional fan. As the season has come closer to the finale, I think I’ve grown to trust Arteta’s judgement a bit more, especially as he’s rotated the squad more this season, compared to last. So it’s very likely Arteta sees an improvement in our goalkeeping department with Raya as number 1, that I can’t see and have come to accept Ramsdale being dropped as maybe the right decision. At the end of the day, I’m no where near as knowledgeable or qualified as Arteta, Edu and our coaches are about football so would have loved to see a better explanation to us fans, of the decision to bring in Raya.
What a excellent post AndyE and I suggest everything you have said relates to every Gooner!!
Of course, some will say they never doubted MA or Raya, but we ALL know that’s not the case.
With Rice added in front of potentially the best CB pair on form its genuinely difficult to tell. Raya is certainly better in the air, no doubt about it.
Hes got the most clean sheets but has only made 34 saves this season, keeping in mind a slow shot trickling on target counts as a save….so facing so few shots while high number of clean sheets tells you how good the players in front of him have actually been.
Raya is better in the air but Ramsdale is the superior shot stopper IMO
When I first saw this provoking headline, I thought it was a particular female writer, but the king is dead long live the king.
In terms of Goalkeeping abilities both are very good and Ramsdale edges Raya with the ability to make ridiculous saves 1 on 1, big frame. But Arteta is using Raya as a ball playing cb in our build up play pushing a cb up to dominate teams and Ramsdale cannot do that. Raya also brings a calmness in the defense although there have been a few occasion when he was nervous n it was fairly obvious.
I love Rambo both in term of quality and personality but unfortunately we have upgraded and having 2 WC gks rotating doesn’t work.
Hard to say as Ramsdale has hardly played. Easy to say who is the best when only one keeper plays.
So much for the “competition” that was mentioned at beginning of the season.
Much rather Arteta just say Raya is my guy and not make false statements about competition. He has his preferences which is fine, he is the manager.
Just stop bleating about “competition” for spots and starts when there never truly is.
Another post that tells it as it is.
When we were racking up the 5 and 6 – 0 results, that’s when Ramsdale could have been given playing time, but it just didn’t happen.
I’m still hoping Ramsdale will stay, as he knows how much the fanbase appreciates him.
But we have to trust MA and, to date, he’s been proven correct.
Raya is the better all round goalkeeper. Of course, there will be people who still prefer Ramsdale for his shot stopping.