Do any Arsenal stars deserve team of season consideration?

Arsenal have endured our toughest season of the 21st century this year, but have any of our players been excelling amidst the chaos?

There are very few names who can be considered who have actually had good seasons, while some played well under Emery, some have returned to form under Mikel Arteta, while there is a very limited pool of those who excelled under both.

The one who will always stand out is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who despite playing under two managers and in a struggling side for a large period of the campaign, sits in second in the Premier League goalscoring charts with 17 goals. He actually has the most goals in the league if you was to exclude penalty kicks…

The Gabon international has to be considered for the team, especially if he does push on an beat his rivals the Premier League Golden Boot, which with our upturn in fortunes could well happen, assuming the Premier League does continue of course.

The only other player I dare name as a potential shout for the team would be Bukayo Saka. The 18 year-old has had an amazing breakthrough season into the first-team fold, and whether considered a winger of a full-back, has been impressing consistently.

It would be hard for him to get selected in a wide role, given both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane are vying for those roles, and at full-back he also has strong opposition in Alexander-Arnold and Robertson, who also star for Liverpool. He would need to end the campaign in some fashion to overthrow any of the four aforementioned stars, but there might just be a place for him on the bench… The fact I am even mentioning his name alongside the above only shows just how much Arsenal need to get the kid tied down to a new deal, with talks so far having failed.

Does anybody else deserve a mention for the team of the year? Which spots have not been cemented by Liverpool players?

Patrick