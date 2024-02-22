Do Arsenal already have a readymade midfield replacement on our books?

Arsenal’s desire to sign a marquee midfielder this summer has been extensively discussed, but it is possible that they already have a solution.

Albert Sambi Lokonga departed Arsenal for Luton on loan during the summer transfer window. He was expected to join the Premier League’s newcomers and hopefully contribute significantly to their relegation battle this season. His early months with the Hatters were challenging, with injuries causing him to miss a few games. Fortunately, he recovered from his injury in December and has been a constant starter for Luton ever since.

Our Gunner’s performance has improved drastically in recent weeks. He has consistently demonstrated his ability to perform in the Premier League.

The midfielder is the buzz at Arsenal after his performance against Manchester United on Sunday as well as an impressive few weeks with Luton Town.

Luton manager Rob Edwards has been extremely supportive of Lokonga, and the trust he has placed in him has resulted in some outstanding performances and a substantial improvement in his team’s form.

Jurgen Klopp, like many PL fans, has been impressed with Lokonga. Interestingly, the Liverpool boss, who for sure has an eye for talent, suggests that Arsenal were even unwise to loan out the midfielder when he could have impacted them. Listening to Klopp, you can’t help but feel Lokonga could play a huge role for Arsenal next season.

The Liverpool boss said via Football London when looking forward to welcoming Luton to Anfield: “When you see Albert Sambi-Lokonga playing and you think, ‘Oh! He’s an Arsenal player, and they loaned him?’ Interesting.”

Arsenal should reward the Belgian midfielder following his superb loan displays at Luton Town. The £15 million signing in 2021 might save Arteta millions in transfer fees as he looks to revamp his aging midfield. Mohammed Elneny, Thomas Partey, and Jorginho’s long-term futures aren’t guaranteed.

One thing is certain, despite deemed not ready for Arsenal’s first team in the summer, he is still keen on improving enough to make his mark at the Emirates. As he said himself: “I think it’s too early to say [what the future holds],” Lokonga told DH. “I haven’t had any contact with Mikel Arteta yet. I’m concentrating on Luton. We’ll talk to Arsenal at the end of the season.

“But everything will happen gradually. I still consider myself an Arsenal player. I’m appreciated there by the fans and the staff. I think I can have a future at Arsenal, but that will depend on my performances here. I’ve always said that as long as I have a contract with the Gunners, I’d like to make my mark there.”

Lokonga’s progressive development could be a great boost for Arsenal and could save some much-needed transfer funds this summer.

Daniel O

THE HAMMERS GOT HAMMERED! Watch the latest podcast from our friends at Dublin Arsenal after our demolition of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…