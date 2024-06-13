Do Arsenal already have the perfect young striker to be backup for Havertz next season? (plus video)

Arsenal’s failure to sign Benjamin Sesko has undoubtedly changed the dynamics of their striker quest. You can’t help but wonder who they’ll sign, and you might even wonder if they’ll sign a striker at all.

What if Benjamin Sesko was a smokescreen to conceal plans for academy-striking prodigy Mika Biereth? Last season, Biereth emerged as one of the most promising prospects. Those who watched him last season agree that he’s a rising star. While on loan, he helped Sturm Graz win the Austrian league, starting all 15 games and scoring 5 goals and 2 assists.

He contributed to the Austrian side’s success in the Europa League, scoring three goals in four games, and was instrumental in their league cup victory, scoring one goal and assisting in three games. Before joining Sturm Graz in the middle of the season, he played 14 games for Motherwell in the first half of the 2023–24 season, scoring six goals and assisting five times.

After his year-long loan out, he has returned to the Emirates ahead of the next season with two winning medals. Mikel Arteta is anticipated to take a careful look at him in preseason before making a decision on his future, but I believe he deserves a chance, and he would jump at the opportunity to be Kai Havertz’s backup.

His strong playing style and all-around abilities distinguish the youthful 6’2″ attacker. He uses his physical abilities and strength to be a nuisance in his opponents’ boxes. Although he can also play as a playmaker, his most comfortable position is as a traditional 9.

Those who’ve observed him say he has Jamie Vardy vibes; he’s a “poacher,” always in the right place at the right time to finish opportunities. We’re about to lose several of our finest academy talents, such as Amario Cozier-Duberry, Reuell Walters, and Charlie Patino, because we don’t appear to be able to promote young talent from the academy any more.

If we can trust Havertz to spearhead the Arsenal attack, I would prefer to have academy product Biereth as his backup. This could entail selling Eddie Nketiah and giving our trust in our up-and-coming starlet.

Have a look at some of his finishing. It’s excellent…

What do you think?

