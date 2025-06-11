Do Arsenal already have their De Bruyne in Hale End graduate?

In a previous discussion, we explored why Mikel Arteta must rethink the playmaker role in his midfield.

The argument was clear: Martin Ødegaard, while technically gifted, resembles Thiago Alcântara more than Kevin De Bruyne. He is a roaming, all-round midfielder rather than a dominant force in the final third.

Yet Arsenal crave a De Bruyne-type playmaker, someone who controls the attacking third, exploits space, delivers pinpoint passes, and finishes clinically with either foot.

While there was uncertainty about who might fit the mould, Ethan Nwaneri is now packaging himself as that player.

Nwaneri prefers a central role

The Arsenal prodigy has made it clear (via The Athletic) that he sees himself as a midfielder, not a winger.

“You can see sometimes I’m a natural midfielder, but I think if the manager wants you to play in a position, you have to do it to the best of your abilities.

“I don’t mind playing there because anywhere for the Arsenal first team I’ll be happy playing, and trying to do a good job for the team. I’ve played a false nine before a few times, actually. I think I can do a role anywhere that the manager needs me.”

Of course, positional preference alone doesn’t guarantee he can fill the De Bruyne role.

A playmaker who punishes opponents

Nwaneri also outlined his ambition to dictate games and dominate in the final third.

“I want to play forward. I want to be a positive player, one who affects the game, who can control the game, who scores goals. I think that’s just my game.”

If Arteta had any doubts about who could unlock the next phase of his attack after signing a striker, Nwaneri may have just answered them.

Last season, the Hale End graduate emerged as a ruthless finisher. A central role would allow him to receive between the lines and manipulate his body shape, making him unpredictable.

Combine that with his directness and decision-making, and you have the makings of an elite interior midfielder.

Nwaneri has the tools to operate at different tempos, adapt to situations, and grow into the complete playmaker Arsenal need.

Could Nwaneri be Arsenal’s answer to De Bruyne? Or is it too soon to dream that big, Gooners?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…