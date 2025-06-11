Do Arsenal already have their De Bruyne in Hale End graduate?

In a previous discussion, we explored why Mikel Arteta must rethink the playmaker role in his midfield.
The argument was clear: Martin Ødegaard, while technically gifted, resembles Thiago Alcântara more than Kevin De Bruyne. He is a roaming, all-round midfielder rather than a dominant force in the final third.
Yet Arsenal crave a De Bruyne-type playmaker, someone who controls the attacking third, exploits space, delivers pinpoint passes, and finishes clinically with either foot.
While there was uncertainty about who might fit the mould, Ethan Nwaneri is now packaging himself as that player.
Nwaneri prefers a central role
The Arsenal prodigy has made it clear (via The Athletic) that he sees himself as a midfielder, not a winger.
“You can see sometimes I’m a natural midfielder, but I think if the manager wants you to play in a position, you have to do it to the best of your abilities.
“I don’t mind playing there because anywhere for the Arsenal first team I’ll be happy playing, and trying to do a good job for the team. I’ve played a false nine before a few times, actually. I think I can do a role anywhere that the manager needs me.”
Of course, positional preference alone doesn’t guarantee he can fill the De Bruyne role.
A playmaker who punishes opponents
Nwaneri also outlined his ambition to dictate games and dominate in the final third.
“I want to play forward. I want to be a positive player, one who affects the game, who can control the game, who scores goals. I think that’s just my game.”
If Arteta had any doubts about who could unlock the next phase of his attack after signing a striker, Nwaneri may have just answered them.
Last season, the Hale End graduate emerged as a ruthless finisher. A central role would allow him to receive between the lines and manipulate his body shape, making him unpredictable.
Combine that with his directness and decision-making, and you have the makings of an elite interior midfielder.
Nwaneri has the tools to operate at different tempos, adapt to situations, and grow into the complete playmaker Arsenal need.
Could Nwaneri be Arsenal’s answer to De Bruyne? Or is it too soon to dream that big, Gooners?
Daniel O
No-one has a “new” De Bruyne. There is and always will be, just the one.
There’s no new De Bruyne. Ethan is stylistically different from De Bruyne. The talent Ethan has is such that he doesn’t need to be the new anyone. He should aim to be the best version of himself and that version could very well go down as a football legend.
Ethan is a small space player like Foden, with excellent close control and a good shot with his left foot, whereas KDB is big space player who relies on long passes /crosses but doesn’t quite have the close control to beat players in tight spaces.
The player I would say is stylistically closest to KDB is Fabio Vieira. We’ve seen him deliver precise and well weighted crosses/passes from half spaces which is KDB’s specialty. Like KDB, he also a rocket of a shot from outside the box.He has the best final ball in the current squad. Unfortunately, he lacks physicality,which limits his ability to express himself in the Prem.
I’d never have compared Vieira to de Bruyne stylistically because he does want to keep the ball close to him and prefers short movements rather than longer runs, but I agree with your assessment of his qualities. I’d probably say zinchenko, or maybe rice are the most similar players in our current squad (and neither are very similar at all, I know). The closest thing to de Bruyne I’ve seen is Steven Gerrard, and I can’t think of many others who compare – de Bruyne’s final ball was miles better (and that’s saying something, because Gerrard’s was extremely good!), whereas Gerrard was more aggressive without the ball, but aside from that I think they were pretty similar players.
Nwaneri is totally different, I agree – I see elements of fabregas, but it’s not been so evident due to him playing out wide and not having the experience needed to really impose himself on games yet. I do think he’s a natural playmaker though, like cesc. He also has a real ability to score goals – his shooting around the box is excellent and I think he has a great nose for opportunities. Very excited to see how he develops, and it’s great to hear he has nice things to say about the manager.
Oh dear! This is shaping up to be a repeat of the Smith Rowe hype.
So last season he was more skilful then Yamal
Now he’s the next KDB ?
Think he’s might be overrated ?
Don’t compare him to anyone, just let him be him. All these unnecessary comparisons, just let him develop into the player that he develops into.