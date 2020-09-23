Do Arsenal already regret Martinez departure? (opinion)

Emiliano Martinez shines on his Debut! Can we have him back please?
On the day Arsenal signed his replacement, Emiliano Martinez made his debut for Aston Villa and proved just why Arsenal should have fought harder to keep him!
In the early evening kick off against Sheffield United at Villa Park, Martinez took to the sticks to make his debut for the team he joined last week. After a slow start and then a sending off for Sheffield United, it looked as though it would be an easy game for Villa as they held the extra man, but it was deemed to be a more difficult task then they first imagined.
United went down to ten men on twelve minutes when John Egan grappled with Ollie Watkins and the linesman flagged for a foul in which referee Graham Scott walked over and pulled out a straight red card. Of course, the incident then went to VAR but his decision stood and Sheffield were down to ten men with over 70 minutes left to play of the game.
Villa then began to control the game, but it wasn’t until the minute 33 that Martinez was properly tested, as The Blades went forward on a counter-attack in which Burke used his pace to drive into the Villains box, Targett was caught out of position and had no choice but to clip the player sending him down and out and Graham Scott signalled for a penalty. Over to VAR it went, decision stood, and Emi was about to face his biggest test on his debut. Trying to save a penalty.
And he did just that! After failing to save any of the penalties in the Community Shield final against Liverpool for Arsenal, he found himself up against Lundstram, who stepped up and fired a shot to the bottom left of the goal, Emi guessed rightly and pulled off the save diving down to his right to keep it at 0-0.
After making a few more good saves and with a goal from Ezri Konsa giving Villa a 1-0 lead, Emi helped to lead Villa to their first three points of the season and what a key asset I am sure he will be in helping them stay in the Premier League for yet another season.
Gooners?
Shenel
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Well, i wasn’t happy when we sold him(Martinez)
To me he is way better than Leno
He has the right attributes that is needed for a keeper who plays for a big club. Good distribution, commanding in the boss and installs confidence in his defenders and he himself oozes confidence. To me he is good for a top team where the goolie is not expected to make 30+ saves per match.
But it is what it is we have Leno now and we should get behind him and support him even thou i see Martinez better i still see Leno good enough bar occasional errors which i have come to accept it’s just part of his game.
Dear Lord… I can’t with this fanbase.
Really what’s the point of this discussion or article though?
Yesterday everyone of us discussed about Leno and the stuff he should improve on because he’s our GK.
Now “do Arsenal regret selling Martinez ?” .
Should we get ready to have more influx of this question and articles after every gameweek?
The same energy we’re seeing right now, like someone said yesterday. Will you guys start giving us articles and question about Arsenal letting Gnabry go and keeping Walcott?
Come on man, we don’t need this or vibes that comes with it
Have to admit, we seem to be going round in circles. Is there that little to discuss or debate?
Can we just make a pact that we will not post about:
1.) MA having a great or poor season
2.) Regretting the sale of Martinez
3.) Ozil (in any shape or form)
4.) How crap our midfield is
5.) How crap our defence is
Until at least January 2021. By then we should know if any of the above are worthy of discussion!! 👍
I’ll regret when this raised fund is not used to buy a good midfielders like thomas partey , aour
You have not factored in that Arsenal didn’t have much of a choice, but to sell him.