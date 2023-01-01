Do Arsenal also need to provide competition for Gabriel in defence?

Following the Attack, Here Is The Other Position Arteta Wants Bolstered, by Daniel O
The first position that many Arsenal fans believe will be strengthened this winter is the attack. Because of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, Arteta is almost certain to pursue an attacking signing. If you ask ten Arsenal fans which attacker they think could be joining Artetas’ project, nine will undoubtedly mention Mikhailo Mudryk.
For the past few months, the Shaktar Donetsk man has been “flirting” with Arsenal, and it seems Arsenal are “smitten”.
According to confirmed reports, Arsenal made their first official offer for the Ukrainian sensation last week; it was rejected, but it brought the two parties to the table.
Anyway, while we wait for news on a Mudryk move, who else could Arsenal look to sign this winter? Although many believe that the midfield is the other priority position to be strengthened this winter, this may not be the case.
Arteta, according to Ryan Taylor, may prioritise a move for a left-footed centre back. Arteta has struggled to bench Gabriel Magalhaes because he believes there is no one in his squad as good as him, but he wants to change that. “They want another left-sided centre-back to provide cover for Gabriel,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.
“It’s one that’s on their agenda, but it’s not something that’s a priority at the moment because obviously they are kind of well stocked at centre-back. Ben White, who’s been playing at right back, for instance, they’ve got [Takehiro] Tomiyasu as well, who can also play at centre-back, Rob Holding, too.”
In terms of Arsenal’s search for a left-footed defender, CMW recently reported that Inter Milan’s Milan Skrinier is a player Arsenal is interested in.
I thought he already had competition from Tomi, Saliba, White – some of them can play in other positions apart from CB.
Looking at GM’s stats over 2022, he made the Opta PL team of the season for a reason, starting every game and playing all but 62 minutes of the PL games in both of the seasons of 2022.
He’s a good player even if the fan base seems to be gradually earmarking him as team scapegoat for reasons I can’t fathom.
I can’t see any defenders arriving before the summer.we will departures before. probably Soares and Holding whose contract expires in 2024.
Gabriel is a top class defender end of…
2nd best defense in the entire EPL and that is with Ramsdale in goal, let that sink in!
Auston Trusty should be given a chance during preseason to see if he can make the grade and become an alternative to Gabriel. I haven’t watched him in the Championship, but he has been receiving rave reviews for his performances, so……
dont forget we have Auston trusty on loan at Birmingham city, left sided CB @24 years old
been playing well there
Why on earth would MA want to bench ANYONE from a defence that has proved to be at the top of its game?
That’s why Tierney and Tomi are being benched at the moment, along with Holding.
Let’s remember Gabriel is playing alongside a talented but unproven young French an by the way… a young player who will be learning from him during every game.