Do Arsenal also need to provide competition for Gabriel in defence?

Following the Attack, Here Is The Other Position Arteta Wants Bolstered, by Daniel O

The first position that many Arsenal fans believe will be strengthened this winter is the attack. Because of Gabriel Jesus’ injury, Arteta is almost certain to pursue an attacking signing. If you ask ten Arsenal fans which attacker they think could be joining Artetas’ project, nine will undoubtedly mention Mikhailo Mudryk.

For the past few months, the Shaktar Donetsk man has been “flirting” with Arsenal, and it seems Arsenal are “smitten”.

According to confirmed reports, Arsenal made their first official offer for the Ukrainian sensation last week; it was rejected, but it brought the two parties to the table.

Anyway, while we wait for news on a Mudryk move, who else could Arsenal look to sign this winter? Although many believe that the midfield is the other priority position to be strengthened this winter, this may not be the case.

Arteta, according to Ryan Taylor, may prioritise a move for a left-footed centre back. Arteta has struggled to bench Gabriel Magalhaes because he believes there is no one in his squad as good as him, but he wants to change that. “They want another left-sided centre-back to provide cover for Gabriel,” Taylor told Give Me Sport.

“It’s one that’s on their agenda, but it’s not something that’s a priority at the moment because obviously they are kind of well stocked at centre-back. Ben White, who’s been playing at right back, for instance, they’ve got [Takehiro] Tomiyasu as well, who can also play at centre-back, Rob Holding, too.”

In terms of Arsenal’s search for a left-footed defender, CMW recently reported that Inter Milan’s Milan Skrinier is a player Arsenal is interested in.